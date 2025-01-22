SAC announces that online scam operations in Myawady-Shwe Kokko and KK Park rely on electricity and internet from a neighbouring country

Most of the basic infrastructures and investments have been made by foreign organizations.

The State Administration Council (SAC) reported that the regions of Myawady-Shwe Kokko and KK Park are experiencing significant illegal online activities, including online scams and gambling. These activities rely on electricity and internet connections that are obtained from a neighbouring country, rather than within Myanmar itself.

The Shwe Kokko region, initially established for economic development projects in 2016, was halted due to media reports about illegal businesses. The presence of armed groups in the area and difficulties in law enforcement have led to increased criminal activities, including online scams and gambling, which are largely orchestrated by individuals seeking profit.