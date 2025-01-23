‘Marriage Equality’ enacted: What rights do LGBTQ+ couples gain?

The Marriage Equality law revises the core definition of marriage in the Civil and Commercial Code, replacing the term “husband and wife” with “spouses” and redefining marriage to apply to “persons” rather than strictly between a man and a woman. The amended law also raises the minimum age for engagement and marriage from 17 to 18 years. It ensures that legally registered couples enjoy the same rights under other laws as heterosexual married couples previously did under the original Civil and Commercial Code.

Eligible individuals must be two people aged 18 or older. If either party is under 20, parental or legal guardian consent is required. Additionally, individuals must not have previously registered a marriage. Thai citizens are also permitted to register their marriages with foreign nationals.

Rights Granted to Spouses Under the Marriage Equality Law

The Marriage Equality law ensures that LGBTQ+ couples enjoy the same legal rights as heterosexual couples under the Civil and Commercial Code. These rights include: