Air pollution costing Thailand trillions of baht in economic damage

The economic impact of air pollution varies by region, with Bangkok bearing the highest cost. According to research, the average annual economic damage from PM10 (particulate matter less than 10 microns in diameter) and PM2.5 pollution was as follows:

– Bangkok – 436.33 billion baht/year

– Chonburi – 80.119 billion baht/year

– Nakhon Ratchasima – 70.784 billion baht/year

– Chiang Mai – 70.356 billion baht/year

– Khon Kaen – 53.466 billion baht/year

Additionally, a study by Kasikorn Research Center estimates that the economic loss due to health-related opportunity costs in Bangkok over a one-month period exceeds 3 billion baht. The PM2.5 air pollution crisis leads to increased healthcare expenses, including medical treatments and preventive measures like face masks and air purifiers. While businesses may benefit from sales, these costs represent a lost opportunity for consumers, as they could have otherwise spent the money on different goods and services, the study said.

Kasikorn Research further estimates that around 2.4 million people in Bangkok suffer from respiratory or allergy-related illnesses, with 50% of them requiring at least one doctor's visit per month. With medical and travel expenses averaging 1,800–2,000 baht per person, the total health-related economic loss—including both treatment and prevention costs—amounts to approximately 3 billion baht per month.