Scam call centres crisis on agenda as Paetongtarn heads to China

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra will make a landmark official visit to China from February 5-8, marking the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations.
Her meetings with President Xi Jinping are expected to strengthen ties with focus on greater cooperation, including addressing a growing issue that has become a major challenge for the Thai government: call-centre scams.
Recently, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Digital Economy and Society Prasert Chantararuangthong announced that the draft Royal Decree on Measures for Preventing and Combating Technology-Related Crimes (2023) is under review by the Council of State, with the goal of enacting the decree by February. This measure is part of Thailand’s broader effort to address the alarming rise in call-centre crimes that have involved both local and international criminals targeting people across the globe.
The situation has drawn international attention, particularly as Thailand has become a transit point for call-centre crime syndicates, human trafficking, and the flow of illicit "grey capital" to neighbouring countries.
This issue was highlighted during the visit of Liu Zhongyi, China’s assistant minister of public security, who held meetings with Thai authorities. Liu emphasised the dangerous extent of call-centre gangs in Myanmar, especially in Myawaddy, where over 100,000 individuals are connected to 36 criminal groups. Many Chinese citizens have been trafficked and subjected to violence or even death, prompting concerns about Thailand’s reputation and the safety of tourists. As Liu pointed out, global losses from these scams have exceeded trillions of dollars, affecting nearly every country.
In response, the Chinese government proposed establishing a joint coordination centre between Thailand and China to combat these criminal networks more effectively. Inspector-general of the Royal Thai Police Pol General Thatchai Pitaneelaboot acknowledged that Thailand’s role as a transit point for these gangs had raised concerns, especially regarding its human trafficking record, which has affected the country’s human rights ranking.
The call-centre gang crisis has become a significant political issue, further complicated by Thailand’s human trafficking status. The country is currently ranked in "Tier 2" in the US State Department's Trafficking in Persons (TIP) report, meaning that Thailand partially meets the minimum standards for combating trafficking but still has considerable work to do. There is intense pressure on the government to ensure that Thailand is not downgraded to the "Tier 2 Watch List", as such a move would damage the country's economic stability and international reputation.
Amid this pressure, former PM Thaksin Shinawatra, the father of the current PM, has taken to the campaign trail, vowing to eliminate call-centre gangs by the end of this year. This issue has become part of a broader political struggle, with some factions seeking to leverage the crisis for political gain, criticising the government while highlighting their past successes in law enforcement.
The government is considering drastic measures to address the problem, such as proposals to "cut off utilities" to these criminal enterprises. Recently, the Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) clarified its role in supplying electricity to Myanmar, explaining that it sells electricity to the neighbouring country at the same rate as in Thailand. While the PEA earns about 800 million baht annually from this arrangement, it emphasises the importance of clear, formal documentation from relevant authorities before taking any action, especially when national security is involved.
This ongoing issue, with its mix of criminal activity, political tensions, and international scrutiny, remains a critical challenge for the Thai government. As efforts intensify to combat these gangs and ensure Thailand's standing in international human rights rankings, the government faces the delicate task of navigating both domestic and international pressures.