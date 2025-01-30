Scam call centres crisis on agenda as Paetongtarn heads to China

In response, the Chinese government proposed establishing a joint coordination centre between Thailand and China to combat these criminal networks more effectively. Inspector-general of the Royal Thai Police Pol General Thatchai Pitaneelaboot acknowledged that Thailand’s role as a transit point for these gangs had raised concerns, especially regarding its human trafficking record, which has affected the country’s human rights ranking.

The call-centre gang crisis has become a significant political issue, further complicated by Thailand’s human trafficking status. The country is currently ranked in "Tier 2" in the US State Department's Trafficking in Persons (TIP) report, meaning that Thailand partially meets the minimum standards for combating trafficking but still has considerable work to do. There is intense pressure on the government to ensure that Thailand is not downgraded to the "Tier 2 Watch List", as such a move would damage the country's economic stability and international reputation.

Amid this pressure, former PM Thaksin Shinawatra, the father of the current PM, has taken to the campaign trail, vowing to eliminate call-centre gangs by the end of this year. This issue has become part of a broader political struggle, with some factions seeking to leverage the crisis for political gain, criticising the government while highlighting their past successes in law enforcement.

The government is considering drastic measures to address the problem, such as proposals to "cut off utilities" to these criminal enterprises. Recently, the Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) clarified its role in supplying electricity to Myanmar, explaining that it sells electricity to the neighbouring country at the same rate as in Thailand. While the PEA earns about 800 million baht annually from this arrangement, it emphasises the importance of clear, formal documentation from relevant authorities before taking any action, especially when national security is involved.

This ongoing issue, with its mix of criminal activity, political tensions, and international scrutiny, remains a critical challenge for the Thai government. As efforts intensify to combat these gangs and ensure Thailand's standing in international human rights rankings, the government faces the delicate task of navigating both domestic and international pressures.



