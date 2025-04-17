China appoints new top trade negotiator amid US escalating tariff war

Li Chenggang, 58, a former assistant commerce minister during the first administration of US President Donald Trump, takes over from Wang, 59, the Human Resources and Social Security Ministry said in a statement.

It was unclear if Wang, who assumed the No. 2 role at the Commerce Ministry in 2022, had taken up a post elsewhere. His name was no longer on the ministry’s leadership team, according to the ministry’s website as of April 16.

The ministry did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment on the change.

The shift in the top leadership at the Commerce Ministry comes as Beijing pursues a hardline stance in an intensifying trade war with Washington, triggered by Mr Trump’s steep tariffs on items imported from China.

The abrupt change also took place in the middle of President Xi Jinping’s tour of South-east Asia to consolidate economic and trading ties with close neighbours amid the stand-off with the US.

Commerce Minister Wang Wentao was among senior officials flanking Xi on his visit to Vietnam, Malaysia and Cambodia this week.