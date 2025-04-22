Police, Livestock Dept launch crackdown on illegal pork, seize 1.8 tons

Police from the Natural Resources and Environmental Crime Division, in coordination with the Department of Livestock Development, raided an unlicensed pig slaughterhouse in Bang Sue district, Bangkok, and arrested 41-year-old Thanapol on Tuesday, April 22, 2025.
The operation followed complaints that the facility had been illegally transporting and processing pork from unknown sources without proper authorisation or hygiene standards.
During the inspection, authorities discovered pork carcasses weighing a total of 7,500 kilograms inside the facility. Of these, only 5,700 kilograms were accompanied by legal documentation. The remaining 1,800 kilograms had no verifiable origin and lacked any accompanying paperwork.
Some of the carcasses were found placed directly on the ground without containers or coverings, raising serious public health concerns.
Authorities charged Thanapol with violating Section 22 of the Animal Epidemics Act for transporting animal carcasses into a disease surveillance zone—specifically, Bangkok, which is currently under watch for African swine fever—without permission from a district veterinarian.
The offence carries a penalty of up to two years in prison, a fine of up to 40,000 baht, or both, under Section 65 of the same Act.
The untraceable pork carcasses, totalling 1,800 kilograms, have been confiscated and stored in a cold room while samples are sent for laboratory testing to check for infectious diseases. Thanapol has been taken into custody for legal proceedings.
Pol Maj Gen. Watcharin Pusit, commander of the Natural Resources and Environmental Crime Division, emphasised the importance of the operation, stating that unverified and unhygienic meat poses a high risk of contamination and could endanger public health. Such meat may also contain harmful substances such as growth promoters, hormones, or antibiotics, which can lead to serious health issues or even death. The confiscated meat will be destroyed by burial or incineration in accordance with legal procedures.