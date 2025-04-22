Police, Livestock Dept launch crackdown on illegal pork, seize 1.8 tons

Police from the Natural Resources and Environmental Crime Division, in coordination with the Department of Livestock Development, raided an unlicensed pig slaughterhouse in Bang Sue district, Bangkok, and arrested 41-year-old Thanapol on Tuesday, April 22, 2025.

The operation followed complaints that the facility had been illegally transporting and processing pork from unknown sources without proper authorisation or hygiene standards.

During the inspection, authorities discovered pork carcasses weighing a total of 7,500 kilograms inside the facility. Of these, only 5,700 kilograms were accompanied by legal documentation. The remaining 1,800 kilograms had no verifiable origin and lacked any accompanying paperwork.

Some of the carcasses were found placed directly on the ground without containers or coverings, raising serious public health concerns.