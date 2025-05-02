Prayudh Mahakitsiri jailed, awaits appeal court's bail ruling

The Region 3 Criminal Court for Corruption and Misconduct Cases sentenced Prayudh Mahakitsiri, Director and CEO of Thai-Nox Stainless Public Company Limited, to 24 years in prison for involvement in the illegal issuance of land title deeds in a protected forest and agricultural reform area in Sikhio District, Nakhon Ratchasima Province.
The case, filed by the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC), accused Prayudh and several accomplices, including state officials, of unlawfully converting and consolidating land title documents, increasing the land area of Mountain Creek Golf Course by 189 rai (from its original 2,304 rai) under the company’s name.
The court also sentenced Usana Mahakitsiri, Prayudh’s daughter, to 12 years in prison for authorising the identification of neighbouring land plots. All six defendants, including company executives and officials, received prison terms.
After the verdict, the defendants submitted bail requests during the appeal process. The court forwarded the matter to the Court of Appeal for consideration, which is expected to take 1–2 working days.
As of the close of business on Thursday, no decision had been issued by the Court of Appeal. Correctional officers, therefore, transferred all six defendants, including Prayuth, to Surin Central Prison for temporary detention.
The Details of the Verdict
The court found all 11 defendants guilty. Krisanapong Pusakulsathaporn, former land officer of Sikhio District, received a total sentence of 42 years in prison for abusing his authority, accepting bribes, and unlawfully issuing land titles.
Thiamsak Jinda, a former surveyor, was sentenced to 30 years in prison for his involvement.
Other defendants, including Chaitong Na Songkhla and Pakdee Pakdeemek, were sentenced to 4 years each. Prateep Sawaenglap received 24 years in prison for abetting official misconduct under Section 151 of the Criminal Code.
Two corporate entities were also penalised. Lakewood Country Club Co., Ltd. (Defendant No. 6) was fined 20,000 baht, and Thai-Nox Stainless Public Company Limited (Defendant No. 7) was fined 60,000 baht.
Jean-Paul Tavernier, a French national and authorised signatory of Thai-Nox Stainless, was sentenced to 12 years in prison for three counts of wrongdoing.
Usana Mahagitsiri (Defendant No. 9) was sentenced to 12 years in prison for three counts.
Prayudh Mahagitsiri (Defendant No. 10), Chairman of the Board of Thai-Nox Stainless, received 24 years in prison for six counts of abetting official misconduct in the issuance of illegal land titles.