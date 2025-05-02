Prayudh Mahakitsiri jailed, awaits appeal court's bail ruling

The Region 3 Criminal Court for Corruption and Misconduct Cases sentenced Prayudh Mahakitsiri, Director and CEO of Thai-Nox Stainless Public Company Limited, to 24 years in prison for involvement in the illegal issuance of land title deeds in a protected forest and agricultural reform area in Sikhio District, Nakhon Ratchasima Province.

The case, filed by the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC), accused Prayudh and several accomplices, including state officials, of unlawfully converting and consolidating land title documents, increasing the land area of Mountain Creek Golf Course by 189 rai (from its original 2,304 rai) under the company’s name.

The court also sentenced Usana Mahakitsiri, Prayudh’s daughter, to 12 years in prison for authorising the identification of neighbouring land plots. All six defendants, including company executives and officials, received prison terms.

After the verdict, the defendants submitted bail requests during the appeal process. The court forwarded the matter to the Court of Appeal for consideration, which is expected to take 1–2 working days.