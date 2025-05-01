Thai Business Tycoon Sentenced to 24 Years for Land Corruption Scheme

One of Thailand's most prominent business figures has been handed a lengthy prison sentence after being found guilty in a major land corruption case, a court ruled on Thursday.

Prayudh Mahagitsiri, Director and Chief Executive Officer of Thai Nox Stainless Co., Ltd., was sentenced to 24 years imprisonment by the Criminal Court for Corruption and Misconduct Cases Region 3 in Surin Province for his role in the illegal issuance of land rights documents.

His daughter, Usana Mahagitsiri, also received a 12-year prison sentence for authorising the identification of adjacent land in the fraudulent scheme.

The case centred on the illicit expansion of the Mountain Creek Golf Course in Nakhon Ratchasima Province, where surveying and consolidation of title deeds resulted in an increase of 189 rai (approximately 74 acres) of land beyond the original 2,304 rai (approximately 907 acres) owned by Thai Nox Stainless Co., Ltd.

The court delivered its verdict at approximately 1:00 PM, finding Prayudh guilty under Sections 149 and 86 of the Penal Code, with a sentence of four years imprisonment for each of six counts.

His daughter was found guilty of similar offences across three counts, resulting in her 12-year sentence.

