Pets suffer from mental health issues too

One reason Dr Ang, 48, chose to spend about six years shuttling between Australia, Europe, Singapore and the United States to further her understanding of veterinary behaviour was because she recognised the significant gap in veterinary science regarding animal behaviour.

The mother of three children – aged nine, 13 and 18 – also noticed many animals were not receiving comprehensive care that addressed both physical and mental health.

Veterinary behaviour is a specialised field of veterinary medicine that focuses on understanding, diagnosing and treating the mental and emotional health issues in animals.

The goal is to improve the animal’s quality of life through a combination of medical treatment, behavioural modification, psychopharmacology (the use of medications to treat mental health conditions) and environmental adjustments, similar to how human psychiatry approaches mental health.

Part of Dr Ang’s specialist training includes an intensive residency in Florida, where she developed her expertise in veterinary behaviour and received hands-on experience and advanced training not available in Singapore.

Pet communicators, behaviour trainers and veterinary behaviourists

Choo Oi Yee was puzzled when her pet dog Oreo started picking fights with the family’s other dog Cookie. Both Singapore Specials were adopted when they were young and got along well.

The fights got more frequent and unpredictable and went on for almost a year, says Choo, 51, who sought help from dog trainers, but to no avail.

When Oreo bit her husband, they called animal shelter SOSD, where they adopted Oreo from, for help and were referred to Dr Ang.

While it is still unclear what caused the change in Oreo’s behaviour towards Cookie, Dr Ang’s recommended mix of fluoxetine and gabapentin, a pain medication for dogs, has calmed Oreo down significantly, says Ms Choo.

While some owners may consider taking their pets to a pet communicator for help, Dr Ang says that while pet communicators may have good intentions, they cannot replace professional veterinary behavioural medical care, which involves the treatment of all aspects and getting to the root cause of a behaviour problem.

Pet communicators cannot diagnose medical conditions and have no understanding of underlying health issues, she explains.

Dr Teo says pet communication is a practice that is not grounded in science and pet communicators are not licensed nor do they have any formal veterinary or scientific training.

He adds that as with any medical condition, behaviour issues in animals must be approached in a science- and evidence-based manner, in consideration of animal welfare and public safety.

“Pet owners whose pets are facing behavioural issues should seek professional help from their veterinarian or trusted trainer. It is important to rule out any underlying medical conditions,” says Dr Teo.

Common mental health issues

According to Dr Ang, an animal’s vulnerability to mental health issues depends on its early learning history, genetics and environment.

Adopted or rescued animals are at higher risk of attachment and behavioural issues due to their often unknown history.

They may have also experienced trauma or neglect, adds Dr Ang, who is running a study on the behavioural attributes and prevalence of behaviour-related issues among pet dogs in Singapore.

Some issues pet owners can take note of are anxiety, which manifests through behaviours like excessive vocalisation, restlessness or destructive actions; and depression-like symptoms, which cause the pet to lose interest in usual activities or display changes in eating or sleeping patterns.

Animals can also be affected by stress-related disorders, which can be triggered by environmental changes or routine disruptions. Chronic stress impacts physical and emotional health, says Dr Ang.

Apart from underlying medical problems, if a pet displays compulsive behaviours such as excessive licking or tail-chasing, it could be an indication of underlying emotional distress.

For a pet owner, the priority is ensuring that your pet’s needs are met and this includes its happiness, says Kyle.

She adds: “In a multi-cat household like ours, it’s important that each cat feels safe and secure in its own space. While it would be ideal if they became friends, our main goal is peaceful, stress-free cohabitation where everyone can live without fear.”

Dr Ang emphasises that these issues are complex and require individualised, holistic treatment.

She adds: “By being attentive to their pet’s mental health, owners can create a more harmonious and supportive environment for their animals.”

The Straits Times

Asia News Network