Sino-Thai joint marine and polar studies urged

To celebrate the arrival and docking of China's icebreaker Xuelong 2 in Thailand from Monday to Friday, a symposium was held in Bangkok on Thursday with the support of the Polar Science Consortium of Thailand, Chulalongkorn University and the Polar Research Institute of China.

The Xuelong 2, which took part in China's 41st Antarctic expenditure, is scheduled to arrive in Shanghai in June. The special detour to Thailand on its way back to China is to commemorate the 50th anniversary of Thailand-China diplomatic relations.

Speaking at the conference, one of two Thai scientists who had joined China's 41st Antarctic research at the Great Wall Research Station, said the study tour was very precious for Thai scientists when it came to marine and polar studies, and it will also contribute to Thailand's efforts at addressing climate change.

"Without such collaboration with China, we would never be able to do such a remarkable polar trip, which allows us to have firsthand information about the Antarctic," said Sujaree Bureekul, an assistant professor from the Department of Marine Science at Chulalongkorn University in Bangkok, who also traveled with Xuelong 2's research expedition to the Arctic Ocean in 2023.