Police chief flies as force resumes helicopter use

On the afternoon of Saturday, May 31, 2025, Pol Gen Kitrat Phanphet, Commissioner-General of the Royal Thai Police, travelled to attend the royal cremation ceremony of Pol Maj Prathueang Chulert, the pilot who died in the Bell 212 helicopter crash in Prachuap Khiri Khan Province.
The ceremony was held in Thong Pha Phum District, Kanchanaburi, with the Police Chief travelling via police aviation—the first flight since the temporary grounding of all police aircraft ordered after the crash on May 24.
At 10am, a police officer informed members of the media waiting at the Police Aviation Division in Tharang, Bangkok, that the Police Chief would not be departing from that location as originally planned. Instead, a helicopter would depart from Tharang to Ratchaburi Province to pick up the Commissioner-General, who had engagements in the area.
Around 10.30am, a Eurocopter H-175 (Tail No. 3101) took off from the Police Aviation Division, piloted by Pol Col Narong Iamsom, Acting Commander of the Police Aviation Division. Accompanied by a second pilot and a flight engineer, the three-member crew flew to Ratchaburi to pick up the Police Chief and seven members of his entourage before proceeding to Kanchanaburi.
Later, speaking to reporters, Pol Col Narong confirmed the mission was completed safely. He declined to comment on the specifics of the aircraft, noting that such details would be addressed by the Commissioner-General. However, he confirmed that he personally piloted the helicopter on this mission.
Regarding his recent appointment as Acting Commander of the Police Aviation Division, Narong said that no special orders had been given by the Commissioner-General yet, though further instructions were expected.
On the issue of aircraft safety inspections and the cause of the Bell 212 crash, he said investigations are proceeding routinely and without issue. He added that most police aircraft grounded by the Commissioner-General’s order had now resumed service—nearly 100% operational—with only a few still undergoing inspection.
It was also reported that the Bell-model helicopters remain under review and have not yet been cleared for flight.