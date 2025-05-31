Police chief flies as force resumes helicopter use

On the afternoon of Saturday, May 31, 2025, Pol Gen Kitrat Phanphet, Commissioner-General of the Royal Thai Police, travelled to attend the royal cremation ceremony of Pol Maj Prathueang Chulert, the pilot who died in the Bell 212 helicopter crash in Prachuap Khiri Khan Province.

The ceremony was held in Thong Pha Phum District, Kanchanaburi, with the Police Chief travelling via police aviation—the first flight since the temporary grounding of all police aircraft ordered after the crash on May 24.

At 10am, a police officer informed members of the media waiting at the Police Aviation Division in Tharang, Bangkok, that the Police Chief would not be departing from that location as originally planned. Instead, a helicopter would depart from Tharang to Ratchaburi Province to pick up the Commissioner-General, who had engagements in the area.