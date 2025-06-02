The Bureau of the Royal Household has released the official royal biography of Her Majesty Queen Suthida Bajrasudhabimalalakshana, the Queen of Thailand.

Her Majesty was born on June 3, 1978, and is now 47 years old.

Education and Early Career

1993–1996: Her Majesty completed a Bachelor of Communication Arts degree from the Faculty of Communication Arts, Assumption University in 1996.

1993–1996: She worked as a flight attendant for JALways Co., Ltd., a Japan Airlines affiliate.

1996–2008: Her Majesty continued her career as a flight attendant with Thai Airways International Public Company Limited.

Royal Marriage and Elevation to Queen

On May 1, 2019, Her Majesty was formally granted the royal title of Queen in a royal ceremony at Amphorn Sathan Residential Hall.

On May 4, 2019, His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn Phra Vajiraklaochaoyuhua graciously conferred upon Her Majesty the official royal title: Her Majesty Queen Suthida Bajrasudhabimalalakshana, the Queen of Thailand.