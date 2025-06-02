The Bureau of the Royal Household has released the official royal biography of Her Majesty Queen Suthida Bajrasudhabimalalakshana, the Queen of Thailand.
Her Majesty was born on June 3, 1978, and is now 47 years old.
Education and Early Career
1993–1996: Her Majesty completed a Bachelor of Communication Arts degree from the Faculty of Communication Arts, Assumption University in 1996.
1993–1996: She worked as a flight attendant for JALways Co., Ltd., a Japan Airlines affiliate.
1996–2008: Her Majesty continued her career as a flight attendant with Thai Airways International Public Company Limited.
Royal Marriage and Elevation to Queen
On May 1, 2019, Her Majesty was formally granted the royal title of Queen in a royal ceremony at Amphorn Sathan Residential Hall.
On May 4, 2019, His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn Phra Vajiraklaochaoyuhua graciously conferred upon Her Majesty the official royal title: Her Majesty Queen Suthida Bajrasudhabimalalakshana, the Queen of Thailand.
Royal Military Service
2010
Her Majesty held the position of Acting Operations Officer in the Operations Division, Royal Thai Aide-de-Camp Department, King’s Guard Regiment, within the Royal Guard Unit, Royal Guard Affairs Division, under the Office of the Chief of Staff to His Royal Highness Crown Prince Maha Vajiralongkorn, Royal Security Command, and the Royal Thai Armed Forces Headquarters.
2012
She was appointed Deputy Commander of the King’s Guard Battalion, Royal Guard Regiment, and also served within the Royal Security Command, under the Supreme Command Headquarters.
She was later appointed as Commander of the Royal Guard Training Battalion and held command positions at the Royal Guard Training School, operating under the Royal Security Command.
2013
Her Majesty was appointed Deputy Commander of the Royal Guard Training School (Unit 2) and Commander of the Royal Guard Training Battalion, under the Royal Guard Regiment.
Additionally, she served as a Special Operations Officer in the Office of the Crown Prince’s Special Operations, and subsequently as Commander of the Royal Guard Training School, under the Royal Guard Regiment and Royal Security Command.
2014
Her Majesty was appointed as Chief of Staff of the Royal Guard Regiment, Royal Security Command.
2016
Her Majesty was reappointed as a Special Operations Officer under the Office of His Royal Highness Crown Prince Maha Vajiralongkorn.
She also served as Deputy Commander of the Royal Security Command with the rank of General.
2017
Her Majesty was appointed Deputy Chief of the Royal Aide-de-Camp Department, Royal Household Bureau, and concurrently served as Deputy Commander of the Royal Security Command with the honorary rank of General of the Army.
Military and Specialised Training
Successfully completed the King’s Guard Military Training Course at the Royal Guard Training Centre and School on 11 May 2010.
Completed the Company and Field Grade Officer Training Course at the Royal Thai Infantry School, Infantry Centre, on 10 December 2011.
Graduated from the 91st Class of the Army Command and General Staff College in 2013.
Completed Airborne Training at the Special Warfare School, Special Warfare Command on 24 December 2016.
Completed the Marine Corps Airborne Training Course at the Royal Thai Marine Corps School on 27 December 2016.
Completed the Combat Qualifying Course in Jungle Warfare with the King’s Guard Regiment on 30 December 2016.
Completed Pistol Marksmanship Training Under Pressure with the Crime Suppression Division in March 2018.
Aviation Training
Completed the Air Force Civilian Aviation Course on 8 December 2010, flying the Cessna T-41.
Completed the Army Fixed-Wing Aviation Cadet Course (Intermediate Level) at the Army Aviation School on 16 January 2011, also flying the Cessna T-41.
Completed the Royal Thai Air Force Aviation Training Course on 6 December 2012, flying CT-4E and PC-9 aircraft.
Her Majesty also pursued additional aviation training in the Federal Republic of Germany, where she passed all examinations and was issued European Union pilot licenses by the German Civil Aviation Authority, including:
Private Pilot License (PPL-A) for Cessna 172, Mooney M-20, and Piper PA-34 Seneca
Commercial Pilot License (CPL-A) with Type Rating for Boeing 737 (300–900 series)
Airline Transport Pilot License – Theory (ATPL-Theory)
Her Majesty also received an Airline Transport Pilot License (ATPL) from the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand.
She currently serves as a co-pilot on Royal Thai Government aircraft, including the Boeing 737-400 and Boeing 737-800.