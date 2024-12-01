Queen presides over final of World Para Ice Hockey Championship

Athletes from Finland, Austria, Australia, and Thailand participated in the championship, which serves as a global ranking event to qualify for the 2026 Winter Paralympic Games in Milan, Italy.

The final was contested in three 15-minute periods. The Thais were on the offence in the intense and evenly matched final, but were unable to score. The first and second periods failed to break the 0-0 stalemate. Finland finally ended the deadlock in the third period, scoring the only goal of the game to win 1-0.

Her Majesty presented the winner’s trophy to the Finnish team, who will advance to the B-Pool qualification round for the 2026 Winter Paralympic Games in Milan.