Warn of increased seismic activity near Thailand-Myanmar border

Thailand's Earthquake Monitoring Division, under the Meteorological Department, has reported early warning signs of increased seismic activity along the Thai-Myanmar border.
Recent minor earthquakes detected in Mae Hong Son, Thailand, and nearby regions in Myanmar point to a rising frequency of tremors. While the magnitudes remain low and non-destructive, officials stress that the pattern warrants close and continuous monitoring.
Minor Earthquake Strikes Mae Hong Son, Thailand
At 6.10am on June 6, 2025, a magnitude 1.9 earthquake struck Wiang Nuea Subdistrict, Pai District, in Mae Hong Son Province, Thailand.
The epicentre was recorded at 19.424°N, 98.464°E, at a shallow depth of just 1 kilometre.
Although minor and non-destructive, the tremor occurred close to residential areas and is considered a noteworthy event for monitoring.
Three Consecutive Earthquakes Hit Myanmar — Growing Regional Concern
Meanwhile, neighbouring Myanmar experienced three consecutive earthquakes earlier the same morning — a development that has caught the attention of Thai geologists due to their proximity to the Thai border:
First quake: At 2.21am, a magnitude 1.7 earthquake struck Myanmar at 19.172°N, 97.094°E, about 93 kilometres southwest of Mueang District, Mae Hong Son.
Second quake: At 6.04am, a magnitude 2.0 quake occurred at 19.176°N, 96.540°E, approximately 150 kilometres southwest of Mueang District, Mae Hong Son.
Third quake: At 7.40am, a magnitude 2.2 earthquake was recorded at 20.925°N, 98.069°E, roughly 157 kilometres northwest of Pang Mapha District, Mae Hong Son.
While today’s earthquakes were minor in magnitude, their continued occurrence on both the Thai and Myanmar sides of the border signals ongoing tectonic movement in the region. This serves as a reminder of the need for vigilance.
Residents in at-risk areas are strongly advised to closely follow updates from the Thai Meteorological Department and to familiarise themselves with earthquake preparedness measures to ensure the safety of lives and property.