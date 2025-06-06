Warn of increased seismic activity near Thailand-Myanmar border

Thailand's Earthquake Monitoring Division, under the Meteorological Department, has reported early warning signs of increased seismic activity along the Thai-Myanmar border.

Recent minor earthquakes detected in Mae Hong Son, Thailand, and nearby regions in Myanmar point to a rising frequency of tremors. While the magnitudes remain low and non-destructive, officials stress that the pattern warrants close and continuous monitoring.

Minor Earthquake Strikes Mae Hong Son, Thailand

At 6.10am on June 6, 2025, a magnitude 1.9 earthquake struck Wiang Nuea Subdistrict, Pai District, in Mae Hong Son Province, Thailand.

The epicentre was recorded at 19.424°N, 98.464°E, at a shallow depth of just 1 kilometre.

Although minor and non-destructive, the tremor occurred close to residential areas and is considered a noteworthy event for monitoring.