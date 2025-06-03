4 mild quakes reported in northern Thailand and Myanmar on Tuesday

Although these earthquakes were of small to moderate magnitude, and no damage or impact on the public has been reported, the occurrence of multiple quakes in a single day has raised awareness among residents in the Northern region, who are now closely monitoring the situation.

The department urged residents to stay informed through official government announcements, check the structural integrity of their homes and buildings, and prepare essential emergency supplies.

For the latest updates on the earthquake situation, visit the division’s website at https://earthquake.tmd.go.th/, follow its social media accounts under the name “EarthquakeTMD” (Facebook, X, Telegram, YouTube, and TikTok), or install the “EarthquakeTMD” mobile application.