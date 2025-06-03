4 mild quakes reported in northern Thailand and Myanmar on Tuesday

TUESDAY, JUNE 03, 2025

The Thai Meteorological Department reported that four earthquakes occurred on June 3, 2025, in Thailand and neighboring Myanmar, with the epicenter primarily located in Chiang Mai Province and surrounding areas.

According to the Department’s Earthquake Observation Division, the details of the quakes are as follows:

  • 12:34 PM: A 2.4 magnitude earthquake at a depth of 1 kilometre occurred in Mae Pang Subdistrict, Phrao District, Chiang Mai.
  • 11:40 AM: A 2.8 magnitude earthquake at a depth of 10 kilometres occurred near Myanmar, close to the Thai border.
  • 9:20 AM: A 2.2 magnitude earthquake at a depth of 1 kilometre occurred in Long Khot Subdistrict, Phrao District, Chiang Mai.
  • 7:20 AM: A 1.6 magnitude earthquake at a depth of 7 kilometres occurred in Tha Pa Subdistrict, Mae Chaem District, Chiang Mai.

Although these earthquakes were of small to moderate magnitude, and no damage or impact on the public has been reported, the occurrence of multiple quakes in a single day has raised awareness among residents in the Northern region, who are now closely monitoring the situation.

The department urged residents to stay informed through official government announcements, check the structural integrity of their homes and buildings, and prepare essential emergency supplies.

For the latest updates on the earthquake situation, visit the division’s website at https://earthquake.tmd.go.th/, follow its social media accounts under the name “EarthquakeTMD” (Facebook, X, Telegram, YouTube, and TikTok), or install the “EarthquakeTMD” mobile application.

nationthailand

© 2025 All rights reserved., The Nation
Privacy Policy