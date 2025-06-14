Business insiders call for increased investment, support for local products

Cambodian Senate president Hun Sen took to social media this morning, June 13, to warn that recently, information has circulated on social media about threats from some Thai extremist groups to cut off electricity and internet supplies to Cambodia.

“To avoid uncertainty or difficulty for Thailand in deciding whether or when to cut supplies, Cambodia has decided to ensure its own electricity and internet supply without relying on imports from Thailand anymore,” he said.

Hun Sen instructed Cambodian government institutions to prepare for the implementation of strong measures in the event of these threats becoming a reality, especially border closures. He noted that such closures could encourage Cambodia to reduce or stop the use of Thai goods, replacing them with domestic products or imports from countries other than the neighbouring Kingdom.

According to the General Department of Customs and Excise (GDCE), from January to May 2025, trade between Cambodia and Thailand totalled $1.879 billion, an increase of 8.3% over the same period in 2024. Of this, Cambodia exported $395.95 million to Thailand (up 1.1%) and imported $1.483 billion worth of goods from Thailand (up 10.4%). Currently, Thailand is Cambodia’s fourth-largest trading partner, following China, the US and Vietnam.