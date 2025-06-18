Discover Italian Beauty at Cosmoprof CBE ASEAN 2025

Organised by the Italian Trade Agency (ITA) and the Embassy of Italy in Thailand, the Italian Pavilion aims to create new opportunities for Italian beauty businesses in the Asian market. Visitors can expect to see products, services, and equipment from 20 well-known Italian companies.

What to Expect

Paola Guida, the Italian Trade Commissioner for the Bangkok Office, shared her enthusiasm for the event. "Italy is known for its unique blend of tradition, creativity, and innovation in beauty," she said. "We invite you to visit the Italian Pavilion to meet top Italian exhibitors and discover a wide range of products, from premium cosmetics and luxurious skincare to professional hair care and innovative devices. You'll find exceptional products and valuable potential collaborations that highlight the excellence of 'Made in Italy'."