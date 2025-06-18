Discover Italian Beauty at Cosmoprof CBE ASEAN 2025

Organised by the Italian Trade Agency (ITA) and the Embassy of Italy in Thailand, the Italian Pavilion aims to create new opportunities for Italian beauty businesses in the Asian market. Visitors can expect to see products, services, and equipment from 20 well-known Italian companies.
What to Expect
Paola Guida, the Italian Trade Commissioner for the Bangkok Office, shared her enthusiasm for the event. "Italy is known for its unique blend of tradition, creativity, and innovation in beauty," she said. "We invite you to visit the Italian Pavilion to meet top Italian exhibitors and discover a wide range of products, from premium cosmetics and luxurious skincare to professional hair care and innovative devices. You'll find exceptional products and valuable potential collaborations that highlight the excellence of 'Made in Italy'."
The Italian Pavilion offers a chance to:
Explore the latest beauty trends from Italy.
Discover high-quality products and cutting-edge innovations.
Watch live product demonstrations by Italian experts.
Network directly with 20 leading Italian beauty companies, including manufacturers and brands, to form strategic partnerships.
Special Talk: "The Italian Beauty Touch"
Don't miss the 'ITA Talk / Cosmo on Stage' event on June 26 at 5:00 PM on the Main Stage in Hall 2. This session, titled "The Italian Beauty Touch: Innovation, Heritage, Lifestyle," will highlight the craftsmanship and sophistication that define Italian beauty products.
Featured Italian Exhibitors
Here's a look at some of the Italian companies you can meet at the pavilion:
Hair Care: Kaaral, Oyster Cosmetics, Professional by Fama, Kmax International, Fisiocosmetica, Kleral System, G.V.F. Givieffe, Farmavita, C.O.D. Group, LAB37
Skincare: Oyster Cosmetics, Morgan, Oficine Cleman, AB Cosm
Devices & Equipment: Fenix Group, Planbio Cosmetics, Ga.Ma, Techno Lab
Other Beauty Products: ICC (Nail Polish, Make Up), Luxurya Parfum S.A.S. Di Negri Luisa (Perfumes and Home Fragrances), GreenHub (Organic Cosmetics)
Plan Your Visit
You can download an e-catalogue by clicking here: https://bit.ly/4dVWfpL
To register for your visit to the Italian Pavilion, click here: https://shorturl.asia/c6Tyd
For more information, you can contact the Italian Trade Agency via their Facebook Page (ITA Bangkok), Line ID (aforall), or email ([email protected]).