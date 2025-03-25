Dear Tummy, the lifestyle supermarket, introduces Dear Wellness—your ultimate destination for health and beauty

In response to the growing trend of the new generation focusing on health and beauty, Dear Tummy Lifestyle Supermarket has launched a new zone, Dear Wellness, to cater to these evolving needs. Carefully curated with top health and beauty essentials loved by both Thai shoppers and international visitors, this space embodies our vision: “THE DESTINATION FOR YOUR WELLNESS: OUR PASSION, YOUR WELLNESS.” Beyond our thoughtfully selected products, we’re bringing you exclusive, hard-to-find items from leading brands—all in one place for a truly elevated shopping experience. Explore Dear Wellness through five specialized product categories designed to enhance your journey to better health and beauty:

• Pharmaceutical Products: Offering general and controlled medications with professional consultation from licensed pharmacists to ensure your health and well-being.

• Common Household Medicine: Choose from a range of general medicines tailored to your needs, including pain relievers, fever reducers, cough suppressants, expectorants, and remedies for bloating, flatulence, and dizziness.

• Health & Beauty: Explore a wide selection of health and beauty products, featuring renowned skincare, personal care, and Thai cosmetics brands with rich histories. These popular brands are loved by both Thai locals and international visitors.

• Herbal Health Products: Discover our curated selection of herbal health products, including soothing herbal lozenges, mosquito and insect repellent sprays safe for the whole family, and organic cold-pressed coconut oil, among others. Perfect for natural, everyday wellness.

• Supplements & Vitamins: Explore our range of high-quality food supplements and vitamins, featuring internationally recognized brands known for their safety and effectiveness in promoting overall health and wellness.

Dear Wellness is proud to have the support of trusted partners and experts, including Voramit Drug Center, a leader in pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in Thailand. We also collaborate with top international brands like Tiger Balm, Blackmores, Counterpain, Propoliz, Snake Brand, TAKAAB, Alcon, MUAY-Neobun, SRICHAND, KARMART, AMMELTZ YOKO YOKO, TROPICANA, Siangpure, Siribuncha, Berlin, Patar Lab, Devakam Osoth, and more, ensuring the highest quality and trust for our customers.

To enhance your shopping experience, Dear Tummy Lifestyle Supermarket now offers the You Shop We Ship service, designed to make shopping even more convenient. This service allows customers to have their purchases packaged and delivered directly to hotels in Bangkok, Suvarnabhumi Airport, or Don Mueang Airport. For more details, please visit the You Shop We Ship counter near Cashier No. 4, where our staff is available to assist and offer further information.

Customers can now explore a wide range of health and beauty products at the Dear Wellness zone, located at Dear Tummy Lifestyle Supermarket, G Floor, ICONSIAM. This zone offers a diverse selection of high-quality items from around the world, catering to both Thai residents and international visitors. Products available include healthy food, snacks, processed and ready-to-eat meals, condiments, beverages, as well as fresh food, vegetables, fruits, meats, seafood, frozen foods, and household essentials. Dear Tummy has curated products to meet all lifestyle needs in one convenient place. Open daily from 10:00 AM to 10:00 PM, we also provide a personal assistant service, enabling customers to place orders and receive deliveries throughout Bangkok via LINE OA: @deartummy or by calling 088-971-803.