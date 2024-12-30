Business opportunities and challenges in Thailand in 2025

If you're planning to start a business in 2025, it's crucial to gather information and seize the golden opportunities that align with consumer demands. Kasikorn Research Center reports that while business growth in 2025 will face multiple challenges, including economic slowdown, intense competition with imported goods, an aging population impacting spending, and unpredictable weather, there are still promising sectors.

Promising Businesses for 2025:

Health-focused Food and Beverages: As people become more health-conscious, the market for healthy food and beverages is expected to grow by 5-7%, driven by ongoing health awareness and the increasing number of elderly people.

Healthcare and Beauty: Despite a slow recovery in consumer purchasing power, healthcare spending is still growing at 4-6%, following trends in health and beauty care.