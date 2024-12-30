Business opportunities and challenges in Thailand in 2025

If you're planning to start a business in 2025, it's crucial to gather information and seize the golden opportunities that align with consumer demands. Kasikorn Research Center reports that while business growth in 2025 will face multiple challenges, including economic slowdown, intense competition with imported goods, an aging population impacting spending, and unpredictable weather, there are still promising sectors.
Promising Businesses for 2025:
Health-focused Food and Beverages: As people become more health-conscious, the market for healthy food and beverages is expected to grow by 5-7%, driven by ongoing health awareness and the increasing number of elderly people.
Healthcare and Beauty: Despite a slow recovery in consumer purchasing power, healthcare spending is still growing at 4-6%, following trends in health and beauty care.
Tourism and Wellness: Sectors like pet care, concerts, and wellness services (e.g., pet food) are expected to grow by 10-15%, driven by the rising trend of self-healing and an increasing number of pets.
Children's Products and Services: The market for children's products is expected to grow by around 4% as parents continue to prioritize quality and safety for their children.
Green and Low Carbon Businesses: Research shows that 58% of consumers are willing to pay for eco-friendly products and services, with 37% willing to pay up to 10% more than regular products.
Businesses at Risk in 2025:
Fashion, Furniture, and Decor Production: Consumers are still cautious with spending, and businesses competing with imports from China, Japan, and Korea may see shrinking sales if they fail to adapt.
Internal Combustion Engine Car Dealers: The transition to electric vehicles (EVs) is putting pressure on sales of traditional vehicles, compounded by purchasing power concerns.
Real Estate: The demand for residential properties remains low, with a high number of unsold units still in the market.
Traders (Buyers and Resellers): Manufacturers are shifting to direct sales channels to reach customers, reducing the role of intermediaries.
High Carbon Businesses: Increased environmental regulations from trade partners and competition from imports (e.g., steel, aluminum) are raising adaptation costs.
In conclusion, while 2025’s business landscape in Thailand may be filled with challenges, opportunities remain for those who can spot trends and adapt. Staying ahead of consumer lifestyle changes will be the key to thriving in a rapidly changing world.