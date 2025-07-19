Petchtanong faces Yoza in possible title eliminator at ONE Friday Fights 116 

Petchtanong said he has prepared for Yoza's aggressive style after sparring with him previously.

"I already have a plan to deal with Yuki. First, I won't underestimate him. I'll be careful shot-for-shot and defend well, especially against his tricky leg kicks and his fast punches," he said.

The Thai fighter said competing at home gives him confidence.

"I know this fight means a lot to both me and him because the winner could get a chance to fight for the gold against Jonathan Haggerty," Petchtanong said.

"For this fight, I think I have an advantage in terms of my home turf because I'm fighting in Thailand, which makes me feel very confident."

Petchtanong trains six days a week at Superbon Training Camp and said he views this as potentially his final title run.

"Even though I'm 39 years old now, I always believe in myself that I can be a ONE World Champion again before I retire from fighting," he said. "I take very good care of myself like a professional athlete. That's my last goal before I quit fighting."

Yoza represents Team Vasileus and is known for his calf kicks and ability to pressure opponents behind a high guard.