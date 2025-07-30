Malaysian delegation in discussions with Thailand, Cambodia to prevent further clashes

The Armed Forces' defence intelligence and strategic communications division, as stated in the joint press release issued at the special meeting hosted by Malaysia, Thailand, and Cambodia, has committed to an immediate and unconditional ceasefire, starting at midnight on Tuesday (July 29).
"Chief of Defence Forces General Mohd Nizam Jaffar led a delegation to Thailand and Cambodia to engage both sides in diplomatic discussions," it said in a statement on Tuesday (July 29).
Cambodia and Thailand agreed to an unconditional ceasefire following peace talks in Malaysia to end the fighting in disputed zones along their 800km border, where at least 38 people have been killed in five days of clashes and displaced nearly 300,000 more.
The Armed Forces said that despite the ceasefire, several minor skirmishes were reported shortly after its implementation.
However, following a meeting between the Regional Commanders of both Thailand and Cambodia on July 29, both nations reached a renewed agreement on several matters.
Among them were to uphold the ceasefire agreement, prohibit attacks on civilians and halt any further troop reinforcements.
Both sides also agreed to prohibit the movement of military forces, facilitate the return of the wounded and deceased personnel, establish a coordination team consisting of four representatives from each side and await further discussions and decisions based on the outcome of the upcoming General Border Committee (GBC) meeting scheduled for Aug 4.
"The Malaysian delegation will proceed to Phnom Penh to hold further discussions with their Cambodian counterpart," it said.
Thailand's army earlier accused Cambodia of violating the ceasefire, saying that sporadic clashes continued despite an agreement to end the fighting in the border region.
Thai troops have retaliated "appropriately" and in "self-defence", Thailand's army spokesman Winthai Suvaree said in a statement.
In Jakarta, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said on Tuesday that his sole focus in the recent Thai-Cambodian conflict was on finding a peaceful resolution to ensure ASEAN's continued stability and security.
The Star
Asia News Network