Malaysian delegation in discussions with Thailand, Cambodia to prevent further clashes

The Armed Forces' defence intelligence and strategic communications division, as stated in the joint press release issued at the special meeting hosted by Malaysia, Thailand, and Cambodia, has committed to an immediate and unconditional ceasefire, starting at midnight on Tuesday (July 29).

"Chief of Defence Forces General Mohd Nizam Jaffar led a delegation to Thailand and Cambodia to engage both sides in diplomatic discussions," it said in a statement on Tuesday (July 29).

Cambodia and Thailand agreed to an unconditional ceasefire following peace talks in Malaysia to end the fighting in disputed zones along their 800km border, where at least 38 people have been killed in five days of clashes and displaced nearly 300,000 more.