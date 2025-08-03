Kuala Lumpur to host Thailand-Cambodia border talks from Aug 4 to 7

The Malaysian Armed Forces said in a statement on Aug 2 that it would facilitate the meeting.

“The upcoming GBC meeting, which aims to resolve the border dispute between both countries, is part of the ceasefire agreement brokered by Malaysia on July 28,” the statement read.

“Malaysia is the neutral venue chosen mutually by Thailand and Cambodia for the GBC meeting this time around. The terms of reference for the deployment of the defence attache as the interim team and the deployment of the ASEAN monitoring group will be part of the GBC agenda.”