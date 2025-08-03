Kuala Lumpur to host Thailand-Cambodia border talks from Aug 4 to 7

The Malaysian Armed Forces said in a statement on Aug 2 that it would facilitate the meeting.
“The upcoming GBC meeting, which aims to resolve the border dispute between both countries, is part of the ceasefire agreement brokered by Malaysia on July 28,” the statement read.
“Malaysia is the neutral venue chosen mutually by Thailand and Cambodia for the GBC meeting this time around. The terms of reference for the deployment of the defence attache as the interim team and the deployment of the ASEAN monitoring group will be part of the GBC agenda.”
The GBC is one of several bilateral mechanisms set up by Thailand and Cambodia to address border matters. The countries take turns hosting the meetings, and it is currently Cambodia’s turn to do so.
Malaysia is expected to hold an online meeting with Cambodia and Thailand on the evening of Aug 2 to discuss the GBC meeting, said Defence Minister Mohamed Khaled Nordin.
He said he would make individual calls to his Cambodian and Thai counterparts to inform them of Malaysia’s readiness to host the bilateral meeting between the two countries.
“After that, once I’ve spoken to both of them, we will have a Zoom meeting involving all three defence ministers, where we will discuss how to ensure the meeting proceeds smoothly,” he said during a press conference at the Pasir Gudang Umno annual meeting in Johor Bahru.
Mohamed Khaled said next week’s meeting is expected to take place at Wisma Perwira in Kuala Lumpur.
“Before the GBC meeting, officers from both countries will also hold a separate discussion,” he added.
