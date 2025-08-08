New UK university partnerships create affordable pathways for Thai students

A New Path for Thai Students to Top UK Universities
Finn School has officially teamed up with two of the UK's most respected institutions, Swansea University and the University of Leicester, creating exciting new opportunities for Thai students. Through this partnership, students can now earn a bachelor's degree from these world-class universities in a way that is more accessible and affordable than traditional routes.
This initiative is built on Finn School's innovative 2+1 system. Students spend their first two years studying in Thailand, completing UK-accredited Level 4 and Level 5 diplomas. After this, they seamlessly transition to their final year at one of Finn’s 27 partner universities abroad, including the newly added Swansea and Leicester. Upon graduation, students receive their degree directly from the UK university.
According to Kawin Panprasittiwech, Managing Director and Founder of Finn School, this approach removes common barriers and significantly lowers the cost of an international education. By completing the majority of their studies in Thailand, students avoid the full expense of living and studying overseas. To be eligible, students need to achieve a “Pass” grade at Finn and an IELTS score of 6.0.
Finn School, founded in 2014, has a proven track record of preparing Thai students for success on the global stage. With over 500 alumni, Finn is Thailand's largest provider of the UK 2+1 pathway. It offers an internationally recognised curriculum taught by experienced faculty, with a strong focus on student support.
Unlocking Premier Education with Confidence
Kawin emphasised that Finn’s approach is centred on empowering students. “At Finn, students choose their university, not the other way around,” he stated. From the moment they enrol, students are guaranteed placement with one of the partner universities. This provides a clear, secure path forward, giving students and their families peace of mind. Finn’s support extends beyond graduation, with alumni often returning for guidance on postgraduate studies and career development.
The new partnerships with Swansea and Leicester are a major milestone. Both universities are highly ranked, with Swansea University’s Business and Management programs on par with institutions like King’s College London. For the University of Leicester, this is a particularly significant step, as it’s the first time they have offered an undergraduate top-up degree program with a Thai institution.
Prinn Sukriket, Finn’s Academic Director and Founder, highlighted the rigorous process behind these agreements. “The negotiations were rigorous and lengthy,” he explained. Both UK universities conducted an extensive review of Finn's curriculum, faculty, and teaching standards. This process, which included collaboration with the British Embassy in Thailand, ensures Finn’s programs meet the highest international standards.
For Thai students, this partnership is a game-changer. As Dr. Prinn noted, it provides a trusted and credible pathway to a global degree, saving students both time and money. It’s a testament to the quality of education Finn provides and its commitment to helping Thai students achieve their dreams on the world stage.
Finn's dedication to student success is echoed by its current students, who praise the program's strong academic foundation, English language development, and personalised guidance. Many believe that the structured support and diverse learning environment have not only prepared them for their university studies but also for future professional success.