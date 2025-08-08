New UK university partnerships create affordable pathways for Thai students

Unlocking Premier Education with Confidence

Kawin emphasised that Finn’s approach is centred on empowering students. “At Finn, students choose their university, not the other way around,” he stated. From the moment they enrol, students are guaranteed placement with one of the partner universities. This provides a clear, secure path forward, giving students and their families peace of mind. Finn’s support extends beyond graduation, with alumni often returning for guidance on postgraduate studies and career development.

The new partnerships with Swansea and Leicester are a major milestone. Both universities are highly ranked, with Swansea University’s Business and Management programs on par with institutions like King’s College London. For the University of Leicester, this is a particularly significant step, as it’s the first time they have offered an undergraduate top-up degree program with a Thai institution.

Prinn Sukriket, Finn’s Academic Director and Founder, highlighted the rigorous process behind these agreements. “The negotiations were rigorous and lengthy,” he explained. Both UK universities conducted an extensive review of Finn's curriculum, faculty, and teaching standards. This process, which included collaboration with the British Embassy in Thailand, ensures Finn’s programs meet the highest international standards.

For Thai students, this partnership is a game-changer. As Dr. Prinn noted, it provides a trusted and credible pathway to a global degree, saving students both time and money. It’s a testament to the quality of education Finn provides and its commitment to helping Thai students achieve their dreams on the world stage.

Finn's dedication to student success is echoed by its current students, who praise the program's strong academic foundation, English language development, and personalised guidance. Many believe that the structured support and diverse learning environment have not only prepared them for their university studies but also for future professional success.