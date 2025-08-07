Exclusive | Saint-Gobain Innovating Sustainable Packaging for a Better Home, Siwaraya Sritirat

Saint-Gobain unveils a groundbreaking grout packaging made with recycled plastic, setting a new standard for sustainability in Thailand’s construction industry.

The innovative 1kg bag, made with Dow’s REVOLOOP™ post-consumer recycled resin, delivers the same trusted performance while significantly reducing plastic waste and CO₂ emissions.

Hear from Siwaraya Sritirat, CEO of Saint-Gobain Thailand, as she shares the vision behind this milestone collaboration and how sustainability, circular design, and responsible innovation are shaping a better future, one bag at a time.