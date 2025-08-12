Bamboo explored as alternative to plastic

Anutra noted that the concept of sustainable development highlighted in the training aligns with Thailand's development strategy, which seeks to balance economic growth with social and environmental well-being.

However, she pointed out that one challenge for Thailand is to diversify bamboo products by leveraging technology and innovation to add greater value.

Kitipong Tangkit, deputy dean of the Faculty of Forestry at Kasetsart University in Thailand, also attended the two-week program. "We visited Guizhou province and learned how to create business opportunities under forest canopies, for example, planting mushrooms and nurturing medicinal plants," he said.

In Kitipong's view, China's bamboo policy integrates different aspects of the economy, society and environment. "The cooperation between China and Thailand brings opportunity for Thai bamboo farmers and Thai people," he said.

"Beyond addressing environmental challenges, the bamboo industry can also boost grassroots economies by generating income for local communities and reducing inequality," Anutra added.

The seminar covered bamboo forest cultivation, resource management, environmental conservation and industrial applications. Anutra said she plans to share what she learned with bamboo farmers and entrepreneurs in Thailand.

"I also look forward to learning more about technology and innovation in the bamboo industry, particularly in bamboo processing, which will help further develop Thailand's bamboo sector," she said.

Li Shangyi

China Daily

Asia News Network