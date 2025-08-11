Phumtham to dissolve ad hoc centre as Thai-Cambodian border returns to normal

When asked whether Second Army Region chief Lt Gen Boonsin Padklang’s declaration to reclaim the Ta Kwai Temple would breach the General Border Committee (GBC) agreement, Phumtham said he was unaware of the statement and had not heard it directly from the army chief. However, he stressed that all actions must comply with the agreement.
Regarding the army’s denial of the claim, while Cambodia views it as a provocation and potential breach, Phumtham insisted there had been no violation. He added that the army, as the lead agency, had confirmed this position, and its assessment should stand.
Asked whether the Thai-Cambodian border situation had now returned to normal, despite persistent fake news in recent days suggesting a possible resumption of clashes, Phumtham said:
“Fake news is everywhere, creating confusion among you [the media] and, in turn, unsettling the public. On August 13-14, the National Security Council (NSC) will meet, and everything will return to normal,” he said.
“The Ad Hoc Centre for the Thailand-Cambodia Border Situation will cease operations. Everything will be back to normal, with no fake news. The only fight left now is with fake news, which creates confusion and problems.”
Phumtham confirmed that the NSC would assess the situation. If all hostilities have truly ended, normalcy would be declared. He urged the public to follow verified information from the government rather than unverified claims circulating on social media, which only fuel unrest.
When pressed on whether dissolving the ad hoc centre meant he was confident the situation would remain stable, Phumtham said this would depend on assessments by the army, intelligence units, and relevant agencies.
“If they conclude it is over, then it is over. Let’s wait for the meeting and follow the NSC’s updates — they will give you the answers,” he added.