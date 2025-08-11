Phumtham to dissolve ad hoc centre as Thai-Cambodian border returns to normal

When asked whether Second Army Region chief Lt Gen Boonsin Padklang’s declaration to reclaim the Ta Kwai Temple would breach the General Border Committee (GBC) agreement, Phumtham said he was unaware of the statement and had not heard it directly from the army chief. However, he stressed that all actions must comply with the agreement.

Regarding the army’s denial of the claim, while Cambodia views it as a provocation and potential breach, Phumtham insisted there had been no violation. He added that the army, as the lead agency, had confirmed this position, and its assessment should stand.