Phumtham meets governors of four Thai–Cambodian border provinces, issues five key directives prioritising lives and property

Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Phumtham Wechayachai on Saturday chaired a meeting in Surin with the governors of Surin, Si Sa Ket, Buri Ram, and Ubon Ratchathani to review the Thai–Cambodian border situation.

Phumtham said that following the General Border Committee (GBC) meeting in Malaysia, initial negotiations were encouraging, with Cambodia showing a commitment to peace. The armed forces had agreed to an immediate ceasefire, with ASEAN, the United States, and China observing the process. International observers had visited the affected areas and witnessed the losses suffered by civilians, soldiers, police, and officers on both sides. He emphasised that residents would only be allowed to return home once the military deemed all areas safe.

Phumtham outlined five directives for the governors:

1. Facilitate the return of residents – Seek central government support and coordinate with all sectors to ensure swift repatriation. Expedite other forms of assistance within legal boundaries and record all actions as evidence to uphold national sovereignty.

2. Assess damage and readiness – Inspect homes and public utilities to ensure habitability. The Provincial Electricity Authority and Provincial Waterworks Authority will waive utility charges for affected households and shelters from July to August 2025. Repair works may draw from approved budgets and donations coordinated through the central government.