SIG Foundation expands “Cartons for Good” initiative to Thailand

Transforming food loss into essential nutrition
In collaboration with Ampol Food, a leading food and beverage innovator in Thailand, the project utilises SIG’s filling technology to transform surplus mangoes and longkong into nutritious pudding for elderly individuals in need.
The “Cartons for Good” initiative addresses two critical global challenges: the alarming loss of approximately one-third (1) of all the food intended for human consumption, and the persistent issue of malnutrition, which affects nearly 733 million people worldwide (2). Thailand is facing a further problem: According to a report of the National Economic and Social Development Council (NESDC), published in January 2024, the earnings of 34% of seniors in Thailand were below the poverty line(3), with an increasing percentage suffering from severe dental problems(4). A soft and thick fruit pudding offers an easy-to-consume, nutrient-rich option that helps prevent choking risks for individuals with oral health challenges.
“This partnership with Ampol Food is a milestone in the Cartons for Good journey,” said Holger Dickers, Managing Director of SIG Foundation. “For the first time, one of SIG’s customers is leveraging our technology to process surplus fruit directly in their existing facility. Together, we are reducing food loss, fighting malnutrition, and providing a sustainable, scalable model for communities in need.”
The program in Thailand aims to process approximately 15 tons of surplus fruit into mango and longkong pudding in its first year, all to be filled in 288,000 carton packs. Distributed through the extensive network of Village Health Volunteers (VHVs), the project will reach 1,000 households daily, providing vital nourishment to the elderly. After use, emptied carton packs will be collected and recycled by Eco-Friendly Thailand, a key partner specialising in beverage carton recycling, to ensure a circular approach to packaging.
The Nutri-Care mango pudding was recently named one of the Top 50 finalists in the Taste Innovation “Sustainability” category at THAIFEX–ANUGA ASIA 2025, selected from nearly 800 submissions. This annual trade show spotlights the region’s most forward-thinking food and beverage innovations. The recognition highlights the pudding’s inventive upcycling of surplus fruit, its meaningful benefits for local communities, and the scalable approach of the Cartons for Good initiative.
All partner contributions flow into the initiative as donations. This also applies to the paperboard for the packs, which is donated by Stora Enso.
“We are proud to join forces with SIG and the SIG Foundation on this impactful initiative,” said Dr Kriangsak Theppadungporn, Managing Director at Ampol Food. “This significant collaboration brings together the expertise and capabilities of Ampol Food, SIG, and the Institute of Nutrition, Mahidol University, in the fields of food innovation, packaging, and nutrition to deliver a pudding product for individuals facing malnutrition. Additionally, it supports fruit growers by transforming surplus seasonal fruits into valuable nutrition. By doing so, we are not only reducing food loss but also addressing the urgent health needs of vulnerable communities in Thailand.”
“We want to go beyond simply reducing food loss,” added Vatcharapong Ungsrisawasdi, Head of Market Thailand, Cambodia, Laos, and Myanmar at SIG. “This project aligns with SIG’s global commitments to improve access to nutrition and cut food waste and to accelerate innovation on circularity for packaging. Together with our partners, we aim to create lasting impact for people and the planet.”