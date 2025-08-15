SIG Foundation expands “Cartons for Good” initiative to Thailand

Transforming food loss into essential nutrition

In collaboration with Ampol Food, a leading food and beverage innovator in Thailand, the project utilises SIG’s filling technology to transform surplus mangoes and longkong into nutritious pudding for elderly individuals in need.

The “Cartons for Good” initiative addresses two critical global challenges: the alarming loss of approximately one-third (1) of all the food intended for human consumption, and the persistent issue of malnutrition, which affects nearly 733 million people worldwide (2). Thailand is facing a further problem: According to a report of the National Economic and Social Development Council (NESDC), published in January 2024, the earnings of 34% of seniors in Thailand were below the poverty line(3), with an increasing percentage suffering from severe dental problems(4). A soft and thick fruit pudding offers an easy-to-consume, nutrient-rich option that helps prevent choking risks for individuals with oral health challenges.

“This partnership with Ampol Food is a milestone in the Cartons for Good journey,” said Holger Dickers, Managing Director of SIG Foundation. “For the first time, one of SIG’s customers is leveraging our technology to process surplus fruit directly in their existing facility. Together, we are reducing food loss, fighting malnutrition, and providing a sustainable, scalable model for communities in need.”