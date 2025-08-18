Heavy rains pound northeast, Met Department warns of 70% chance of nationwide downpours

In its 24-hour forecast, the department said rainfall will ease slightly but remain heavy in parts of the North, Northeast and East. Residents in Mae Hong Son, Bueng Kan, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Mukdahan, Chanthaburi and Trat have been urged to brace for flash floods and run-offs, particularly in foothill areas, near waterways, and in low-lying zones.
The current weather pattern is influenced by a monsoon trough crossing the upper North and Northeast into a strong low-pressure cell over the upper South China Sea.
Meanwhile, the southwest monsoon, though weakening slightly, continues to bring rain across the Andaman Sea, Thailand and the Gulf of Thailand.
Sea conditions have also improved slightly but remain moderate. Waves of about two metres are expected in the upper Andaman Sea, while the lower Andaman and the Gulf will see waves of 1–2 metres. Thunderstorm areas could see waves of more than two metres. Mariners have been advised to proceed with caution and avoid sailing in storm-affected waters.
Bangkok and the surrounding areas
Thunderstorms cover 60% of the area.
Low 24–25°C, high 32–34°C.
Southwesterly winds 10–20 km/hr.
North
Thunderstorms cover 60% of the area with heavy rain in some places, particularly in Mae Hong Son, Chiang Rai, Phayao, Nan, Uttaradit, Tak, Phitsanulok, and Phetchabun.
Low 22–24°C, high 32–35°C.
Variable winds 10–15 km/hr.
Northeast
Thunderstorms cover 70% of the area with heavy rain in Loei, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Udon Thani, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Kalasin, Mukdahan, Amnat Charoen, and Ubon Ratchathani.
Low 22–25°C, high 30–32°C.
Southwesterly winds 10–20 km/hr.
Central
Thunderstorms cover 60% of the area, mostly in Lop Buri, Saraburi, and Kanchanaburi.
Low 23–25°C, high 32–34°C.
Variable winds 10–20 km/hr.
East
Thunderstorms cover 60% of the area, bringing heavy rain to Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Chanthaburi, and Trat.
Low 24–26°C, high 31–34°C.
Southwesterly winds 15–35 km/hr.
Waves 1–2 metres high, rising above 2 metres in thunderstorm areas.
South (east coast)
Thunderstorms cover 30% of the area, mostly in Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Yala, and Narathiwat.
Low 23–25°C, high 31–36°C.
Southwesterly winds 15–35 km/hr.
Waves about 1 metre high, offshore 1–2 metres, rising above 2 metres in thunderstorm areas.
South (west coast)
Thunderstorms cover 30% of the area, mostly in Ranong and Phang Nga.
Low 24–26°C, high 32–35°C.
From Phang Nga northwards: southwesterly winds 20–35 km/hr, waves about 2 metres high, over 3 metres in thunderstorm areas.
From Phuket southwards: southwesterly winds 15–35 km/hr, waves 1–2 metres high, over 2 metres in thunderstorm areas.