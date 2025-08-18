Heavy rains pound northeast, Met Department warns of 70% chance of nationwide downpours

In its 24-hour forecast, the department said rainfall will ease slightly but remain heavy in parts of the North, Northeast and East. Residents in Mae Hong Son, Bueng Kan, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Mukdahan, Chanthaburi and Trat have been urged to brace for flash floods and run-offs, particularly in foothill areas, near waterways, and in low-lying zones.

The current weather pattern is influenced by a monsoon trough crossing the upper North and Northeast into a strong low-pressure cell over the upper South China Sea.

Meanwhile, the southwest monsoon, though weakening slightly, continues to bring rain across the Andaman Sea, Thailand and the Gulf of Thailand.

Sea conditions have also improved slightly but remain moderate. Waves of about two metres are expected in the upper Andaman Sea, while the lower Andaman and the Gulf will see waves of 1–2 metres. Thunderstorm areas could see waves of more than two metres. Mariners have been advised to proceed with caution and avoid sailing in storm-affected waters.