TMD Forecasts rain and thunderstorms in 31 provinces on August 20

The forecast for the next 24 hours indicates reduced rainfall in Thailand, although thunderstorms will persist in some areas, primarily due to the weakening southwest monsoon affecting the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand. Additionally, a low-pressure system is present over northern Vietnam.

In the Andaman Sea, moderate winds are expected, with wave heights reaching 1-2 metres in the upper part of the sea, while the lower part of the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand will see waves up to 1 metre. Areas experiencing thunderstorms may see waves exceeding 2 metres. Mariners are advised to exercise caution and avoid sailing in stormy areas.

Thailand Weather Forecast by the Meteorological Department: 6am on Wednesday (August 20) to 6am on Thursday (August 21)