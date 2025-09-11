Sustainable school feeding programs transform student lives.

Indonesia (SD Negeri 2 Landasan Ulin Barat): This school is now a model of collaboration. All 396 students have participated, with 35 of them growing 10 types of herbs for school use themselves. The program has led to students making healthier food choices and being more active.

Malaysia (SJK (C) Chung Hwa Tamparuli): In a program that involved 146 out of 338 students, the school helped 26 out of 66 students with abnormal BMI to improve their health. They also found that 50% of their older students had reduced their intake of junk food.

Malaysia (Sekolah Bimbingan Jalinan Kasih): Serving marginalized students, this school's free-lunch program has improved students' willingness to attend class. A teacher, Syazatul Natrah, noted that the "Hydrate for Health Campaign" has also led to students drinking water more regularly, boosting their health and focus.

Brunei Darussalam’s Sekolah Rendah Pehin Dato Jamil & Sekolah Rendah Pengiran Anak Puteri Besar was proud of fostering students’ new habits based on nutrition knowledge in everyday life. So, it’s not just teaching facts like “vegetables and fruits are healthy” — it’s about guiding them to actually practice eating balanced meals, making smart snack choices, and thinking about nutrition whenever they eat

Pol. Lt. Col. Dechavat Vongvai, the Principal of Aroyama Border Patrol Police school in Thailand’s Chiang Mai, also said parents had a significant role in sustaining the improvements in nutrition the school has made after the program officially ends, adding that. “We are now expanding the program’s results to other Border Patrol Police Schools in the northern part of Thailand and our neighboring communities,” he said.

The Path to Sustainability

The project emphasises long-term sustainability by integrating the Sufficiency Economy Philosophy and ONE HEALTH knowledge. The goal is for these programs to continue and grow even after the initial grants end.

Ms. Duriya expects the seven winning schools to share their knowledge with 8-10 nearby schools each, ensuring the positive effects spread throughout the region. The inclusion of local and national education authorities has also helped to build strong relationships crucial for the programs' long-term success.

"Once the schools set up good systems, local communities will likely be supportive," Ms. Duriya said, highlighting the importance of community involvement. This comprehensive approach ensures that the benefits of the school feeding programs will continue to improve students' lives for years to come.