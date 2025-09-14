ICONSIAM, a global landmark along the Chao Phraya River, proudly concludes the ICONIC CRAFT COFFEE EXPO 2025, the largest coffee event on the Chao Phraya River, having successfully made history for the Thai coffee scene.

The event's success in every dimension confirms Thailand's readiness to become a Global Coffee Destination, with ICONSIAM as a key landmark providing a unique experience for coffee lovers, fostering business networks, and elevating the entire Thai coffee industry to grow on an international scale.

This triumph is reflected in several key achievements that have created significant value for both the coffee community and society at large.