ICONSIAM, a global landmark along the Chao Phraya River, proudly concludes the ICONIC CRAFT COFFEE EXPO 2025, the largest coffee event on the Chao Phraya River, having successfully made history for the Thai coffee scene.
The event's success in every dimension confirms Thailand's readiness to become a Global Coffee Destination, with ICONSIAM as a key landmark providing a unique experience for coffee lovers, fostering business networks, and elevating the entire Thai coffee industry to grow on an international scale.
This triumph is reflected in several key achievements that have created significant value for both the coffee community and society at large.
A New Phenomenon in the Coffee Industry
The expo became a magnet for visitors, attracting an astounding 1.3 million attendees throughout the event. This not only broke previous records but also highlighted the exponential growth in popularity of speciality coffee culture in Thailand.
Driving Economic Growth Through Coffee
The event's success is also evident in its clear economic impact, with sales increasing by more than 20% compared to the previous year. This impressive growth was fueled by the collaboration of over 300 leading coffee shops and brands that came together to create a diverse and memorable coffee experience.
A Global Cultural Exchange Platform
Spanning over 1,800 square meters, the expo served as a true stage for coffee cultural exchange. It gathered ingredients and coffee beans from all over the world, including Italy, Brazil, Vietnam, and Korea, allowing visitors to explore new flavours and knowledge like never before.
Sustainable Success with a Purpose
The success of the ICONIC CRAFT COFFEE EXPO 2025 goes beyond economics, demonstrating a strong commitment to creating sustainable value for society and the environment.
Coffee grounds from the event, totalling over 2.5 tons, were transformed into soil fertiliser and donated to the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) for use in 34 public parks. Additionally, waste was managed systematically: 664 kilograms of general waste were sent to the BMA to be used as fuel for electricity generation, while 104 kilograms of recyclable waste were sent to the Recycle Collection Centre and the "Happy Waste" project.
Elevating Coffee Industry Standards
The TICC2025 (Thai Iconic Craft Coffee Competition), certified by the Speciality Coffee Association (SCA), was another significant achievement that helped raise national standards for the coffee industry. The competition also inspired a new generation of baristas and entrepreneurs to pursue international excellence.
This success clearly demonstrates that the ICONIC CRAFT COFFEE EXPO 2025 is not merely a coffee trade fair, but a phenomenon that has laid a solid foundation for establishing Thailand as a truly recognised global coffee hub. It stands as proof of the driving force of Thailand’s coffee industry, ready to step proudly onto the international stage.