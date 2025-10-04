First winter chill hits Doi Inthanon with morning dew sparkling like frost

Tourists flocked to Doi Inthanon in Chiang Mai on Saturday morning (October 4) to experience the season’s first chill, as temperatures at the summit dropped to 12°C, officially classed as cold weather by the Meteorological Department.

The crisp morning air was accompanied by light mist and a dazzling natural spectacle: dew drops clinging to blades of grass, glistening like tiny diamonds. The shimmering scene delighted visitors, many of whom initially mistook it for frost, known locally as “mae kaning” or “meikhap.” Authorities, however, clarified that it was morning dew and not frozen dew.

Despite this distinction, the picturesque sight was more than enough to attract travellers eager to capture the beauty of the mountain landscape and enjoy the brisk weather over the weekend.