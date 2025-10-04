First winter chill hits Doi Inthanon with morning dew sparkling like frost

Tourists flocked to Doi Inthanon in Chiang Mai on Saturday morning (October 4) to experience the season’s first chill, as temperatures at the summit dropped to 12°C, officially classed as cold weather by the Meteorological Department.
The crisp morning air was accompanied by light mist and a dazzling natural spectacle: dew drops clinging to blades of grass, glistening like tiny diamonds. The shimmering scene delighted visitors, many of whom initially mistook it for frost, known locally as “mae kaning” or “meikhap.” Authorities, however, clarified that it was morning dew and not frozen dew.
Despite this distinction, the picturesque sight was more than enough to attract travellers eager to capture the beauty of the mountain landscape and enjoy the brisk weather over the weekend.
According to the Northern Meteorological Centre, thunderstorms remain possible across parts of the region despite the cooler conditions on the high peaks. The weather pattern continues to be influenced by a monsoon trough crossing the upper South and a weakening south-westerly monsoon.
Upper North: Thunderstorms in 30% of areas, especially Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai and Phayao. Temperatures range between 23–25°C at the lowest and 34–35°C at the highest, with light variable winds of 5–10 km/h.
Lower North: Thunderstorms in 40% of areas, mainly in Tak, Kamphaeng Phet, Phichit, Phitsanulok and Phetchabun. Minimum temperatures 24–26°C, maximum 35–36°C, with light winds at 5–10 km/h.
Travellers planning to visit Doi Inthanon or other destinations in northern Thailand are advised to check weather forecasts before departure and prepare for mixed conditions, chilly mornings on mountaintops and possible thunderstorms elsewhere.