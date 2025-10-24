IBSC MCU 12th anniversary: Global hub for buddhist wisdom and human peace

MCU: Continuing the Royal Legacy of King Rama V - A Global Institution for Buddhist Higher Education

Mahachulalongkornrajavidyalaya University was founded according to the royal aspiration of His Majesty King Chulalongkorn (Rama V) to establish an institution for the study of the Tipitaka and advanced Buddhist education.

The trust placed by Buddhist leaders from 87 nations in assigning MCU to lead international Buddhist education stands as proof of its credibility and global recognition.

Currently, more than 2,000 international students are studying at the undergraduate, master’s, and doctoral levels, which is tangible evidence of global acceptance. In its 13th year, IBSC plans to expand its collaboration network (MOUs) with the Union of Thai Dhammaduta Monks Worldwide and other international organisations to further extend Buddhist knowledge globally,” said Assoc. Prof. Dr Surapon.

Strengthening the Mission: MCU as a World Centre for Buddhist Education

Phrathepvajarasarabundit, Assoc.Prof.Dr Vice Rector for Planning and Development emphasised the vital role and mission of IBSC in driving Buddhist education and propagation at the global level. He explained that the primary objective of establishing IBSC is to provide international Buddhist education, thereby reaffirming MCU’s status as the Global Centre for Buddhist Studies.

The Vice Rector noted that this mission has its roots in 2005 (B.E. 2548) when Buddhist leaders worldwide, during a historic meeting at Phutthamonthon, Nakhon Pathom, acknowledged Thailand as the Centre of World Buddhism and MCU as the primary academic institution responsible for promoting Buddhist higher education globally.

Since then, education in Buddhism has become the key mechanism in fulfilling this role, with MCU offering Master’s and Doctoral programs taught in international languages.

12 Years of Achievement: Students from 30 Countries Worldwide

Today, IBSC stands as a resounding success, attracting students and practitioners from nearly 30 countries around the world. This reflects the Buddhist aspiration of the Lord Buddha — that all Buddhists, regardless of nationality, should gain access to the Dhamma and spread it for the benefit of humanity. Ultimately, this leads to peace and harmony in the world.

“IBSC has become an essential mechanism for enhancing the effectiveness of international Buddhist education and bringing peace to humankind,” emphasised Phrathepvajarasarabundit.

Unifying the Fourfold Buddhist Assembly Toward the 13th Year

He further reiterated that the Lord Buddha entrusted Buddhism to the Fourfold Assembly: monks, nuns, laymen, and laywomen. As IBSC steps into its 13th year, the most significant mission is to unite all members of the Buddhist community in learning and practice together, as this unity forms the foundation of Buddhist stability and propagation.

Buddhism: A Source of Mental Stability in a World of Conflict

In conclusion, the Vice Rector stated, “We can firmly affirm that the stability of Buddhism is the stability of the human mind both within this nation and throughout the world.”

He added that in a world increasingly marked by competition, change, and conflict, Buddhism stands as a vital foundation for global peace, embodying the timeless truth that: “The world can find peace and relief from suffering through the teachings of the Buddha.”