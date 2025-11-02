CSCEC's 'Up We Build' program nurtures construction talent in Thailand

At the heart of the approach is the UWB College, an initiative designed to foster professional development through the combination of technical training and cross-cultural exchanges.
The program emphasises mentorship. Take the case of Siriyot Sitthikawinkun, a Thai engineer involved in the China-Thailand HSR project. Under the guidance of his Chinese supervisor, Gao Liang, Siriyot mastered key competencies including construction documentation, blueprint analysis and site management. Together, they solved challenges like managing construction during Thailand's monsoon seasons — a recurring obstacle in local infrastructure projects.
CSCEC's talent strategy extends beyond company walls. Its Thailand branch, Nawarat Patanakarn PCL, recently signed a memorandum of understanding with the Asian Institute of Technology to strengthen cooperation in talent cultivation, innovation and sustainable development under the banner of "Up We Build".
Launched by CSCEC in 2023, "Up We Build" is a construction talent cultivation initiative spanning over ten countries. The program provides a platform for construction professionals to enhance their technical skills, share cutting-edge industry knowledge, engage in cross-cultural exchanges, and foster innovation.
Recently, the 2025 China-Thailand Sustainable Construction Dialogue was held in Thailand, where the CSCEC Thailand Specialised Talent Development Report was released. The report highlights CSCEC's talent strategy and its commitment to promoting sustainable development within Thailand's construction industry. It summarises CSCEC's efforts in empowering Thailand's construction talents and supporting the upgrading of Thailand's construction industry, while also elaborating on CSCEC's role in aligning the "Thailand 4.0" development strategy with the Belt and Road Initiative.
Such efforts align with Thailand's national development goals, creating a pipeline of skilled workers while advancing the country's infrastructure capabilities.
"From the first seed planted in 1982 to today, CSCEC has demonstrated that development is about more than concrete and steel. By investing in talent and embracing local collaboration, the company has helped Thailand build not just infrastructure, but a brighter future — one driven by knowledge, respect and shared growth," CSCEC said.
Zhuang Qiange
China Daily
Asia News Network