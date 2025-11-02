CSCEC's 'Up We Build' program nurtures construction talent in Thailand

Recently, the 2025 China-Thailand Sustainable Construction Dialogue was held in Thailand, where the CSCEC Thailand Specialised Talent Development Report was released. The report highlights CSCEC's talent strategy and its commitment to promoting sustainable development within Thailand's construction industry. It summarises CSCEC's efforts in empowering Thailand's construction talents and supporting the upgrading of Thailand's construction industry, while also elaborating on CSCEC's role in aligning the "Thailand 4.0" development strategy with the Belt and Road Initiative.

Such efforts align with Thailand's national development goals, creating a pipeline of skilled workers while advancing the country's infrastructure capabilities.

"From the first seed planted in 1982 to today, CSCEC has demonstrated that development is about more than concrete and steel. By investing in talent and embracing local collaboration, the company has helped Thailand build not just infrastructure, but a brighter future — one driven by knowledge, respect and shared growth," CSCEC said.

Zhuang Qiange

China Daily

Asia News Network