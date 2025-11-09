New typhoon Fung-Wong to hit the Philippines, but Thailand unaffected

The Thai Meteorological Department has issued an update on Typhoon Fung-Wong, the 26th tropical storm of 2025, confirming that it will not affect Thailand.
As of 7am on Sunday (November 9), the storm was moving northwestward, expected to make landfall over Luzon Island in the Philippines before entering the upper South China Sea between November 10–11. It is then forecast to track north to northeast, heading toward the Taiwan Strait.
The name Fung-Wong, meaning “Phoenix” (also the name of a mountain peak), was contributed by Hong Kong. It is the latest storm designated by the Japan Meteorological Agency’s Regional Specialized Meteorological Centre (RSMC) Tokyo.
The department emphasised that Fung-Wong will not enter Thailand and will have no direct impact on the country’s weather. However, it advised travellers heading to areas near the storm’s path to check local weather conditions before departure.
Officials urged the public not to panic, reiterating that the typhoon poses no threat to Thailand.