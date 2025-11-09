New typhoon Fung-Wong to hit the Philippines, but Thailand unaffected

The Thai Meteorological Department has issued an update on Typhoon Fung-Wong, the 26th tropical storm of 2025, confirming that it will not affect Thailand.

As of 7am on Sunday (November 9), the storm was moving northwestward, expected to make landfall over Luzon Island in the Philippines before entering the upper South China Sea between November 10–11. It is then forecast to track north to northeast, heading toward the Taiwan Strait.