Asian Actuarial Conference 2025 Opens in Bangkok

Hosted by the Society of Actuaries of Thailand (SOAT), as a member of the Asian Actuaries Association (AsAA), this year’s conference carries special significance, marking the first AAC held in Thailand in a decade, the third time Thailand has had the privilege of hosting this event (after 1997 and 2015), and coinciding with the 50th anniversary of SOAT.

The opening ceremony set an inspiring tone for the four-day event, featuring welcome remarks by Mr Nitipong Pruchyanimit, President of SOAT, and Mr Thanakrit Inkaratana, Chair of AAC 2025. Both reflected on the significance of this year’s gathering, anchored in the conference theme: “Generative Actuarial Intelligence: Insights, Innovation, and Sustainable Value for Tomorrow.”

“Since our establishment in 1975, SOAT has grown from a small group of pioneers into a respected professional body, recognised across the region for our commitment to excellence, integrity, and collaboration,” said Nitipong Pruchyanimit. “As we celebrate our 50th year, this conference reflects our dedication to fostering innovation and creating sustainable value for our industry and society.”