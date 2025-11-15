Asian Actuarial Conference 2025 Opens in Bangkok

Hosted by the Society of Actuaries of Thailand (SOAT), as a member of the Asian Actuaries Association (AsAA), this year’s conference carries special significance, marking the first AAC held in Thailand in a decade, the third time Thailand has had the privilege of hosting this event (after 1997 and 2015), and coinciding with the 50th anniversary of SOAT.
The opening ceremony set an inspiring tone for the four-day event, featuring welcome remarks by Mr Nitipong Pruchyanimit, President of SOAT, and Mr Thanakrit Inkaratana, Chair of AAC 2025. Both reflected on the significance of this year’s gathering, anchored in the conference theme: “Generative Actuarial Intelligence: Insights, Innovation, and Sustainable Value for Tomorrow.”
“Since our establishment in 1975, SOAT has grown from a small group of pioneers into a respected professional body, recognised across the region for our commitment to excellence, integrity, and collaboration,” said Nitipong Pruchyanimit. “As we celebrate our 50th year, this conference reflects our dedication to fostering innovation and creating sustainable value for our industry and society.”
In his remarks, Thanakrit Inkaratana welcomed delegates and honoured Thailand’s longstanding connection to the AAC. “This is a special occasion as we return to Bangkok, which last hosted the AAC in 2015, and before that, in 1997. Our theme this year, ‘Generative Actuarial Intelligence,’ brings together a rich and forward-looking agenda, covering AI and actuarial co-existence, climate risk, healthcare, financial reporting, capital, and more.”
The conference was further honoured by the participation of senior leaders from Thailand’s insurance and regulatory sectors, each highlighting the increasing importance of actuarial capability in strengthening the nation’s financial system.
Vasumadi Vasinondha, Deputy Secretary-General, Office of Insurance Commission (OIC), emphasised the regulator’s commitment to developing actuarial talent and supporting a robust, future-ready insurance ecosystem.
Nusara (Assakul) Banyatpiyaphod, President of the Thai Life Assurance Association (TLAA), underscored the crucial role of actuarial professionalism in maintaining public trust and enhancing the resilience of the life insurance sector.
Pongpanu Damrongsiri, Executive Director of the Thai General Insurance Association (TGIA), highlighted the growing need for actuarial expertise to navigate emerging risks and drive sustainable growth across the general insurance market.
The opening day showcased the vibrancy of the actuarial and insurance community across Asia, with participation from all 12 member associations of the Asian Actuaries Association (AsAA). Delegates can expect a rich and dynamic program, including:
Supported by more than 20 sponsors and partners, AAC 2025 stands as a testament to the region’s collective commitment to advancing actuarial excellence.
Running through 14 November 2025, AAC 2025 will continue to foster meaningful dialogue, collaboration, and innovation. The conference will conclude with a closing ceremony and a curated Bangkok cultural excursion. Delegates are invited not only to immerse themselves in the conference content but also to experience the energy, warmth, and unique charm of Bangkok during this special occasion.