Korat Orange Line holds first consultation, aims for 2032 opening

Kajpajon Udomthammaphakdee, Governor of the Mass Rapid Transit Authority of Thailand (MRTA), presided over the opening ceremony of the First Public Consultation Meeting (Project Orientation).
This event was part of the study, detailed design, and preparation of bidding documents for the Nakhon Ratchasima Mass Transit Project, Orange Line (Theparak Hospital - Jorhor Interchange Station).
The event was attended by over 350 people, including community leaders and residents, as well as representatives from government agencies, the private sector, independent organisations, academic institutions, and media, held on November 18, 2025, at the Sima Thani Hotel in Mueang Nakhon Ratchasima District, Nakhon Ratchasima Province.
The purpose of this consultation was to present key project information, the operational plan, the conceptual design, the approach for the environmental impact assessment, and plans for public participation.
This ensured that all stakeholders were informed and provided a platform for exchanging opinions and suggestions to guide future project improvements.
The First Public Consultation Meeting is a critical component of the Feasibility Study, detailed design, project analysis, reporting, and Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) for the revised route.
The new Orange Line replaces the previously approved Green Line, following a consensus proposal from local citizens, the private sector, and relevant provincial agencies.
This change was approved by the Office of Transport and Traffic Policy and Planning (OTP) to ensure the route aligns with current traffic conditions and the urban context of Nakhon Ratchasima.
The OTP has assigned MRTA to conduct the feasibility study and design, a 12-month process, with a focus on investment cost-effectiveness.
Once complete, the project is expected to offer a more efficient, standardised, convenient, fast, and safe travel option for residents and tourists. It will also help reduce overall private vehicle use, contributing to a decrease in air pollution from fuel consumption.
The Nakhon Ratchasima Mass Transit Project, Orange Line, spans 18.9 kilometres and includes 20 stations:
The project has an estimated investment cost of THB11.65 billion. The timeline is as follows: