Korat Orange Line holds first consultation, aims for 2032 opening

Kajpajon Udomthammaphakdee, Governor of the Mass Rapid Transit Authority of Thailand (MRTA), presided over the opening ceremony of the First Public Consultation Meeting (Project Orientation).

This event was part of the study, detailed design, and preparation of bidding documents for the Nakhon Ratchasima Mass Transit Project, Orange Line (Theparak Hospital - Jorhor Interchange Station).

The event was attended by over 350 people, including community leaders and residents, as well as representatives from government agencies, the private sector, independent organisations, academic institutions, and media, held on November 18, 2025, at the Sima Thani Hotel in Mueang Nakhon Ratchasima District, Nakhon Ratchasima Province.

The purpose of this consultation was to present key project information, the operational plan, the conceptual design, the approach for the environmental impact assessment, and plans for public participation.

This ensured that all stakeholders were informed and provided a platform for exchanging opinions and suggestions to guide future project improvements.