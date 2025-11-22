Korat Orange Line holds first consultation, aims for 2032 opening

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 22, 2025
|
Pranee Muenphangwaree

Mass Rapid Transit Authority of Thailand held first public consultation for Nakhon Ratchasima Orange Line (Theparak Hospital to Jorhor Station) before its planned launch in 2032.

  • The first public consultation for the Korat Orange Line mass transit project was held to present project details and gather feedback from stakeholders.
  • The new Orange Line, which replaces the previously approved Green Line based on local input, will span 18.9 kilometers and include 20 stations.
  • The project is currently in a 12-month feasibility study and design phase, with an estimated investment cost of THB 11.65 billion.
  • Following the selection of a private partner, construction and trial runs are scheduled for completion by February 2029, with the official commercial opening planned for 2032.

Kajpajon Udomthammaphakdee, Governor of the Mass Rapid Transit Authority of Thailand (MRTA), presided over the opening ceremony of the First Public Consultation Meeting (Project Orientation).

This event was part of the study, detailed design, and preparation of bidding documents for the Nakhon Ratchasima Mass Transit Project, Orange Line (Theparak Hospital - Jorhor Interchange Station).

The event was attended by over 350 people, including community leaders and residents, as well as representatives from government agencies, the private sector, independent organisations, academic institutions, and media, held on November 18, 2025, at the Sima Thani Hotel in Mueang Nakhon Ratchasima District, Nakhon Ratchasima Province.

The purpose of this consultation was to present key project information, the operational plan, the conceptual design, the approach for the environmental impact assessment, and plans for public participation.

This ensured that all stakeholders were informed and provided a platform for exchanging opinions and suggestions to guide future project improvements.

The First Public Consultation Meeting is a critical component of the Feasibility Study, detailed design, project analysis, reporting, and Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) for the revised route.

The new Orange Line replaces the previously approved Green Line, following a consensus proposal from local citizens, the private sector, and relevant provincial agencies.

This change was approved by the Office of Transport and Traffic Policy and Planning  (OTP) to ensure the route aligns with current traffic conditions and the urban context of Nakhon Ratchasima.

The OTP has assigned MRTA to conduct the feasibility study and design, a 12-month process, with a focus on investment cost-effectiveness.

Once complete, the project is expected to offer a more efficient, standardised, convenient, fast, and safe travel option for residents and tourists. It will also help reduce overall private vehicle use, contributing to a decrease in air pollution from fuel consumption.

The Nakhon Ratchasima Mass Transit Project, Orange Line, spans 18.9 kilometres and includes 20 stations:

  1. Theparak Hospital Station (Start)
  2. Thoet Thai Market Station
  3. Ratchasima Witthayalai School Station
  4. Saveone Market Station
  5. Sam Yaek Pak Thong Chai Station
  6. Sima Thani Hotel Station
  7. Mittraphap Soi 8 Community Station
  8. City Link Station
  9. King Sawai Riang Station
  10. The Mall Station
  11. Nakhonratchasima Technical College Station
  12. Terminal 21 Korat Interchange Station
  13. Mueang Nakhon Ratchasima School Station
  14. Suranari Witthaya School Station
  15. Pratunam Intersection Interchange Station
  16. Nakhon Ratchasima Rajabhat University Station
  17. Rajamangala University of Technology Isan (RMUTI) Station
  18. Night Baan Koh Station
  19. Ban Koh Sub-district Administrative Organisation (SAO) Station
  20. Jorhor Interchange Station (End)

The project has an estimated investment cost of THB11.65 billion. The timeline is as follows:

  • 2025: MRTA hires Chotichinda Consultants Co., Ltd. (the NMOC Consultant Group) for a budget of THB89 million. The scope includes the Feasibility Study, EIA, preparation of project analysis reports, advising on the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) framework under the 2019 Act, and other related tasks.
  • February 2029 plan: The private sector firm that wins the bid will complete the design, civil works construction, electric rail system manufacturing and installation, and trial runs.
  • 2032 plan: Official commercial operation is projected to begin.
