Cold weather persists in northern and northeastern Thailand, with lows of 10°C; Bangkok sees cool morning fog.

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 30, 2025

The Meteorological Department reported that on 30 November 2025, cold conditions continued across the North and Northeast, where temperatures had dropped to around 10°C. In Bangkok and surrounding provinces, the weather remains cool with light morning fog.

  • Northern and northeastern Thailand are experiencing persistent cold weather, with minimum temperatures in the north dropping to 10°C.
  • The cold spell is caused by a moderately strong high-pressure system, which is now weakening, leading to a slight increase in temperatures.
  • Bangkok and its metropolitan area are seeing cool conditions with light morning fog and low temperatures of 19–20°C.
  • Temperatures on northern mountain tops are particularly cold, with lows ranging from 5–10°C.

Forecast for the next 24 hours

Upper Thailand will see slightly warmer temperatures and morning fog, though the weather will remain cool to cold. This is due to a moderately strong high-pressure system and cold air mass covering the upper part of the country and the South China Sea, which is now weakening. The public is advised to take care of their health during the fluctuating weather and to be aware of fire hazards in dry conditions.

Southern region: light rain and waves up to 1–2 metres

The South will experience minimal rainfall as the northeast monsoon over the Gulf of Thailand, the South and the Andaman Sea continues to weaken. Moderate waves of 1–2 metres are expected in the Gulf and offshore areas of the Andaman Sea, rising above 2 metres in areas with thunderstorms. Mariners are urged to proceed with caution and avoid sailing in storm-prone zones.

Tropical Storm “Koto” will not affect Thailand.

The strong tropical storm Koto, currently over the central South China Sea, is expected to approach the coast of Vietnam between 1–2 December. However, it will rapidly weaken due to the high-pressure system and cold air mass covering Vietnam and the upper South China Sea. The storm will not move into Thailand.

Weather forecast for Thailand: 06:00 today to 06:00 tomorrow

Bangkok and the metropolitan area

Cool with light morning fog. Temperatures will rise by 1–2°C.

Low: 19–20°C

High: 30–32°C

Northeasterly winds: 10–20 km/h

Northern region

Cold with morning fog. Temperatures will increase by 1–3°C.

Low: 10–14°C

High: 27–32°C

Mountain tops: cold to very cold, 5–10°C

Northeasterly winds: 10–15 km/h

Northeastern region

Cold to very cold with light morning fog. Temperatures will rise by 2–4°C.

Low: 11–19°C

High: 28–32°C

Mountain peaks: cold, 7–11°C

Northeasterly winds: 10–30 km/h

Central region

Cold with light morning fog. Temperatures will rise by 1–3°C.

Low: 14–17°C

High: 29–32°C

Northeasterly winds: 10–20 km/h

Eastern region

Cool with light morning fog. Temperatures will increase by 1–2°C.

Low: 18–20°C

High: 31–34°C

Northeasterly winds: 15–30 km/h

Sea: waves around 1 m, offshore 1–2 m

Southern region (east coast)

Upper South: Cool with light morning fog; temperatures slightly higher.

Lower South: Isolated rain or thunderstorms (10% of the area), mainly in Pattani, Yala and Narathiwat.

Low: 17–23°C

High: 29–32°C

Northeasterly winds: 15–35 km/h

Sea: waves 1–2 m, over 2 m in thunderstorms

Southern region (west coast)

Cool morning conditions with isolated light rain, mostly in the lower part.

Low: 20–23°C

High: 31–33°C

Northeasterly winds: 15–35 km/h

Sea: waves around 1 m, offshore 1–2 m; over 2 m in thunderstorms

 

