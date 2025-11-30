Cold weather persists in northern and northeastern Thailand, with lows of 10°C; Bangkok sees cool morning fog.

Forecast for the next 24 hours

Upper Thailand will see slightly warmer temperatures and morning fog, though the weather will remain cool to cold. This is due to a moderately strong high-pressure system and cold air mass covering the upper part of the country and the South China Sea, which is now weakening. The public is advised to take care of their health during the fluctuating weather and to be aware of fire hazards in dry conditions.

Southern region: light rain and waves up to 1–2 metres

The South will experience minimal rainfall as the northeast monsoon over the Gulf of Thailand, the South and the Andaman Sea continues to weaken. Moderate waves of 1–2 metres are expected in the Gulf and offshore areas of the Andaman Sea, rising above 2 metres in areas with thunderstorms. Mariners are urged to proceed with caution and avoid sailing in storm-prone zones.