Cold weather persists in northern and northeastern Thailand, with lows of 10°C; Bangkok sees cool morning fog.

Upper Thailand will see slightly warmer temperatures and morning fog, though the weather will remain cool to cold. This is due to a moderately strong high-pressure system and cold air mass covering the upper part of the country and the South China Sea, which is now weakening. The public is advised to take care of their health during the fluctuating weather and to be aware of fire hazards in dry conditions.
The South will experience minimal rainfall as the northeast monsoon over the Gulf of Thailand, the South and the Andaman Sea continues to weaken. Moderate waves of 1–2 metres are expected in the Gulf and offshore areas of the Andaman Sea, rising above 2 metres in areas with thunderstorms. Mariners are urged to proceed with caution and avoid sailing in storm-prone zones.
The strong tropical storm Koto, currently over the central South China Sea, is expected to approach the coast of Vietnam between 1–2 December. However, it will rapidly weaken due to the high-pressure system and cold air mass covering Vietnam and the upper South China Sea. The storm will not move into Thailand.
Bangkok and the metropolitan area
Cool with light morning fog. Temperatures will rise by 1–2°C.
Low: 19–20°C
High: 30–32°C
Northeasterly winds: 10–20 km/h
Northern region
Cold with morning fog. Temperatures will increase by 1–3°C.
Low: 10–14°C
High: 27–32°C
Mountain tops: cold to very cold, 5–10°C
Northeasterly winds: 10–15 km/h
Northeastern region
Cold to very cold with light morning fog. Temperatures will rise by 2–4°C.
Low: 11–19°C
High: 28–32°C
Mountain peaks: cold, 7–11°C
Northeasterly winds: 10–30 km/h
Central region
Cold with light morning fog. Temperatures will rise by 1–3°C.
Low: 14–17°C
High: 29–32°C
Northeasterly winds: 10–20 km/h
Eastern region
Cool with light morning fog. Temperatures will increase by 1–2°C.
Low: 18–20°C
High: 31–34°C
Northeasterly winds: 15–30 km/h
Sea: waves around 1 m, offshore 1–2 m
Southern region (east coast)
Upper South: Cool with light morning fog; temperatures slightly higher.
Lower South: Isolated rain or thunderstorms (10% of the area), mainly in Pattani, Yala and Narathiwat.
Low: 17–23°C
High: 29–32°C
Northeasterly winds: 15–35 km/h
Sea: waves 1–2 m, over 2 m in thunderstorms
Southern region (west coast)
Cool morning conditions with isolated light rain, mostly in the lower part.
Low: 20–23°C
High: 31–33°C
Northeasterly winds: 15–35 km/h
Sea: waves around 1 m, offshore 1–2 m; over 2 m in thunderstorms