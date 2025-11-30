Southern Thailand local elections registration postponed

The Election Commission (EC) has postponed the registration period for candidates running for subdistrict administrative organisation (SAO) council members and SAO presidents in four flood-hit provinces: Songkhla, Satun, Pattani and Narathiwat, as announced on November 30, 2025.

This decision was made due to severe flooding in several provinces, which makes it impossible to proceed with the registration process as planned.

The EC had initially approved the registration period to run from December 1 to 5, 2025 (including official holidays), at locations designated by the Election Director of each SAO.

The election date was originally set for Sunday, January 11, 2026.