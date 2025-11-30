Water-Pushing Boats Deployed to Clear Songkhla Floodwaters

Emergency command installs five high-capacity pumps at Khlong Pak Trae, Ranot District, to accelerate drainage of 342,000 cubic metres daily into the Gulf of Thailand.

Thai disaster relief teams have launched an urgent operation to accelerate the release of massive water volumes surrounding Songkhla Lake, a key measure intended to reduce flooding across several low-lying districts.

The Forward Emergency Flood Situation Resolution Operations Centre (FEFROC), led by the Naval Development Command's Disaster Relief Centre, deployed personnel and five powerful water pushing boats to Ranot District, Songkhla Province, on Sunday.

The boats were strategically installed at the mouth of Khlong Pak Trae, one of the crucial natural exit points from Songkhla Lake. The objective is to rapidly channel the water mass directly into the Gulf of Thailand.

"Khlong Pak Trae is one of the main channels to the sea for Songkhla Lake," a spokesperson noted. "It receives significant runoff from Phatthalung, Nakhon Si Thammarat, and Hat Yai District. Accelerating drainage here is vital."

The five vessels are expected to boost the total drainage capacity by approximately 342,000 cubic metres per day, a significant increase designed to pull down water levels in the lake more quickly.