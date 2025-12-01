Songkhla flood toll hits 140; ministry explains morgue container limits

Dr Sakda Alapach, Deputy Permanent Secretary of the Public Health Ministry, provided an update on the confirmed fatalities on 1 December 2025.

As of 4pm, Songklanagarind Hospital had recorded a total of 140 deaths, 65 occurring in hospital and 75 outside hospital settings.

Of these, 104 bodies have been formally identified, while 36 remain pending identification. So far, 23 bodies have been released to families, with 117 remaining.

Asked whether fatalities could reach 1,000, as previously suggested by former deputy national police chief Pol Gen Surachate Hakparn, Dr Sakda dismissed the figure.