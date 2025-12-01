Songkhla flood toll hits 140; ministry explains morgue container limits

Dr Sakda Alapach, Deputy Permanent Secretary of the Public Health Ministry, provided an update on the confirmed fatalities on 1 December 2025.
As of 4pm, Songklanagarind Hospital had recorded a total of 140 deaths, 65 occurring in hospital and 75 outside hospital settings.
Of these, 104 bodies have been formally identified, while 36 remain pending identification. So far, 23 bodies have been released to families, with 117 remaining.
Asked whether fatalities could reach 1,000, as previously suggested by former deputy national police chief Pol Gen Surachate Hakparn, Dr Sakda dismissed the figure.
He explained that from the first day, officials had prepared for all scenarios without underestimating the situation, including arranging refrigerated containers.
The initial count rose from 85 to 110 and continued increasing over the first four days.
The largest spike came two days ago with an additional 10 bodies.
He added that nearly all residents have now returned to their communities, and officials are conducting extensive cleaning operations.
Any further increase is expected to be minimal, limited to inaccessible areas.
He stressed that the situation is unlikely to resemble the rumours.
Dr Sakda also affirmed that such rumours have not demoralised frontline personnel.
He said he consistently reminded his team of two key principles: to communicate based on verified facts and to avoid mixing assumptions or emotions with official information, as this would confuse the public.
His responsibility, he said, is to provide clear updates from the ground every day.
He added that anyone who doubts the official figures can see the situation for themselves at the container area.
While he would like to allow public access, the site is restricted due to forensic procedures. “If people want clarity or have questions, the best way is to see the work on the ground,” he said.