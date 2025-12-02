Mask up: PM2.5 pollution blankets Bangkok, with Sathorn severely affected

Check today’s weather: Bangkok residents urged to wear masks as PM2.5 levels surge across the city.
Air pollution in Bangkok spiked sharply on Tuesday (2 December 2025), with PM2.5 levels exceeding safe limits in every district.
Sathorn recorded the highest concentration, posing serious health risks, especially for vulnerable groups.
Nearly the entire Bangkok Metropolitan Region is now classified under the orange category, indicating conditions that can affect public health, with particulate levels still rising.
Bangkok PM2.5 crisis: Citywide average breaches safety threshold
The Bangkok Air Quality Information Centre reported that at 7am on 2 December, the capital’s average PM2.5 level reached 50.6 µg/m³, well above the national standard of 37.5 µg/m³.
Authorities warn that all residents should minimise outdoor activities and wear certified protective masks.
Top 12 districts with the highest PM2.5 levels
Monitoring stations recorded the following districts as the most polluted today, with Sathorn topping the list at an alarming level of more than 65 µg/m³ — a significant threat to those living and working in the area.
Sathorn – 65.8 µg/m³
Bang Rak – 61.7 µg/m³
Lat Krabang – 60.1 µg/m³
Min Buri – 59.5 µg/m³
Nong Khaem – 56.8 µg/m³
Taling Chan – 56.3 µg/m³
Khlong Sam Wa – 56.2 µg/m³
Ratchathewi – 56.1 µg/m³
Pathumwan – 55.2 µg/m³
Thawi Watthana – 55.0 µg/m³
Yan Nawa – 54.8 µg/m³
Bang Kho Laem – 54.4 µg/m³
Authorities advise residents—especially children, the elderly, pregnant women and those with respiratory conditions—to monitor their health closely and follow protective measures until air quality improves.