TCL prepares buses for New Year travel, expecting up to 180,000 passengers per day

Attawit Rakchamroon, Managing Director of TCL, revealed on Wednesday (December 3) that TCL is preparing to facilitate the public's travel during the upcoming New Year Festival 2026 to ensure convenience, speed, and safety.

TCL estimates that the number of passengers using its services during the 11-day New Year period, from December 26, 2025, to January 5, 2026, will increase by approximately 10% compared to the New Year Festival 2025.

Outbound Travel (December 26 – 30, 2025)

It is expected that the company will serve between 120,000 and 180,000 passengers daily.

The peak travel day is anticipated to be December 30, 2025, with 180,000 passengers.

Approximately 5,000 trips daily will be operated using buses (both TCL-owned and joint-service vehicles).

Inbound Travel (January 3 – 5, 2026)