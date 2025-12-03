TCL prepares buses for New Year travel, expecting up to 180,000 passengers per day

Attawit Rakchamroon, Managing Director of TCL, revealed on Wednesday (December 3) that TCL is preparing to facilitate the public's travel during the upcoming New Year Festival 2026 to ensure convenience, speed, and safety.
TCL estimates that the number of passengers using its services during the 11-day New Year period, from December 26, 2025, to January 5, 2026, will increase by approximately 10% compared to the New Year Festival 2025.
Inbound Travel (January 3 – 5, 2026)
Important Information for Advance Ticket Holders
Recommendation: Passengers are advised to check the "Boarding Point" specified on their ticket and allow at least one hour to travel to the boarding point for a smooth and timely journey.
Safety and Operational Integration
TCL has integrated its operations with relevant agencies to enhance safety and convenience:
TCL has emphasised strict adherence by all operational units, bus supervisors, bus stations, and personnel to safety measures, including:
These measures aim to ensure safety and build public confidence in using the public transportation system.