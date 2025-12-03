TCL prepares buses for New Year travel, expecting up to 180,000 passengers per day

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 03, 2025

Transport Co., Ltd. (TCL) is preparing for a New Year peak of 180,000 daily travellers by deploying 5,000 scheduled trips and 1,200 supplementary buses.

Attawit Rakchamroon, Managing Director of TCL, revealed on Wednesday (December 3) that TCL is preparing to facilitate the public's travel during the upcoming New Year Festival 2026 to ensure convenience, speed, and safety.

TCL estimates that the number of passengers using its services during the 11-day New Year period, from December 26, 2025, to January 5, 2026, will increase by approximately 10% compared to the New Year Festival 2025.

Outbound Travel (December 26 – 30, 2025)

  • It is expected that the company will serve between 120,000 and 180,000 passengers daily.
  • The peak travel day is anticipated to be December 30, 2025, with 180,000 passengers.
  • Approximately 5,000 trips daily will be operated using buses (both TCL-owned and joint-service vehicles).

Inbound Travel (January 3 – 5, 2026)

  • The company expects around 100,000 passengers daily.
  • Approximately 4,800 trips daily will be operated.
  • In addition, 1,200 supplementary buses (or non-scheduled chartered vehicles with 30-series license plates) have been prepared to ensure sufficient capacity and prevent passenger delays.

Important Information for Advance Ticket Holders

  • Passengers with TCL advance tickets for Northern and Northeastern routes for trips departing from 6pm onwards on December 26 – 30, 2025, must board their bus at Krung Thep Aphiwat Central Terminal (Gate 2).
  • Passengers can easily reach Krung Thep Aphiwat Central Terminal via the Blue Line MRT, Red Line SRT, public buses, and taxis to board TCL buses conveniently, quickly, and to reduce congestion at the regular bus terminals.

Recommendation: Passengers are advised to check the "Boarding Point" specified on their ticket and allow at least one hour to travel to the boarding point for a smooth and timely journey.

Safety and Operational Integration

TCL has integrated its operations with relevant agencies to enhance safety and convenience:

  • Department of Land Transport (DLT): Jointly inspecting the readiness of all public service vehicles and drivers before every trip, using a comprehensive checklist and checking points.
  • State Railway of Thailand (SRT) and Bangkok Mass Transit Authority (BMTA): Coordinating to manage seamless travel connections between trains, electric rail lines, public buses, and long-distance coaches.
  • Traffic Police Division, Bang Sue Police Station, Taling Chan Police Station, Bang Yi Khan Police Station, and Thonglor Police Station: Providing police officers to facilitate traffic management around the five Bangkok Bus Terminals.
  • Checkpoints: Setting up alcohol and drug testing points for all drivers before they begin their duties, and establishing bus inspection points on major highways.

TCL has emphasised strict adherence by all operational units, bus supervisors, bus stations, and personnel to safety measures, including:

  • Vehicle Readiness: Checking all buses and their components before service.
  • Driver Readiness: Ensuring drivers have adequate rest, undergo drug tests, and maintain a zero blood alcohol level while strictly adhering to traffic laws.

These measures aim to ensure safety and build public confidence in using the public transportation system.

