Chilly mornings continue in Bangkok, cold grips North and Northeast

24-hour forecast

The North and Northeast will be cold, while the Central region (including Bangkok and its vicinity), the East, and the upper South will be cool in the morning.

This is due to a high-pressure system or cold air mass from China covering the upper regions of Thailand and the upper South.

People in affected areas are advised to take care of their health as temperatures fall, and to remain alert for fire hazards due to dry conditions.

In the lower South, rainfall will be limited.

The moderate northeast monsoon over the Gulf of Thailand, the South and the Andaman Sea will keep moderate seas in place.

Waves in the lower Gulf of Thailand are around 2 metres, while the upper Gulf and the offshore Andaman Sea will see waves of 1–2 metres.

In thunderstorm areas, waves may exceed 2 metres.

Mariners are advised to navigate with caution and avoid sailing through thunderstorm areas.

Residents along the lower eastern coastline of the South should also watch out for waves washing ashore during this period.