Chilly mornings continue in Bangkok, cold grips North and Northeast

SUNDAY, JANUARY 04, 2026

Cold air from China continues to cover the upper regions, keeping temperatures low and conditions dry, while the northeast monsoon brings moderate seas and isolated showers in parts of the South.

  • Bangkok and its surrounding provinces are experiencing cool mornings with minimum temperatures between 19–21°C.
  • The North and Northeast regions are cold, with minimum temperatures dropping to 14°C, and even colder conditions on mountain peaks.
  • The cause of the cooler weather is a high-pressure system and cold air mass from China covering the upper regions of Thailand.
  • Authorities advise residents in affected areas to take care of their health due to the temperature drop and to be alert for fire hazards caused by dry conditions.

The Thai Meteorological Department’s forecast for Sunday (January 4) states that the upper part of Thailand will remain cold to very cold, with minimum temperatures dropping to 14°C.

Bangkok will be cool in the morning, while the South will continue to see rainfall in some areas.

24-hour forecast

The North and Northeast will be cold, while the Central region (including Bangkok and its vicinity), the East, and the upper South will be cool in the morning.

This is due to a high-pressure system or cold air mass from China covering the upper regions of Thailand and the upper South.

People in affected areas are advised to take care of their health as temperatures fall, and to remain alert for fire hazards due to dry conditions.

In the lower South, rainfall will be limited.

The moderate northeast monsoon over the Gulf of Thailand, the South and the Andaman Sea will keep moderate seas in place.

Waves in the lower Gulf of Thailand are around 2 metres, while the upper Gulf and the offshore Andaman Sea will see waves of 1–2 metres.

In thunderstorm areas, waves may exceed 2 metres.

Mariners are advised to navigate with caution and avoid sailing through thunderstorm areas.

Residents along the lower eastern coastline of the South should also watch out for waves washing ashore during this period.

Forecast for Thailand from 6am Sunday (January 4) to 6am Monday (January 5)

Bangkok and the surrounding provinces

  • Cool in the morning
  • Minimum: 19–21°C
  • Maximum: 29–32°C
  • Northeasterly winds 10–25 km/h

North region

  • Cool to cold with morning fog
  • Minimum: 14–16°C
  • Maximum: 28–31°C
  • Mountain peaks: cold to very cold, minimum 2–12°C
  • Easterly winds 10–20 km/h

Northeast region

  • Cool to cold
  • Minimum: 14–17°C
  • Maximum: 28–31°C
  • Mountain areas: cold, minimum 8–10°C
  • Northeasterly winds 15–30 km/h

Central region

  • Cool in the morning
  • Minimum: 15–20°C
  • Maximum: 30–32°C
  • Northeasterly winds 10–25 km/h

East region

  • Cool in the morning
  • Minimum: 17–22°C
  • Maximum: 30–33°C
  • Northeasterly winds 15–35 km/h
  • Sea waves around 1 metre, 1–2 metres offshore

South region (east coast)

  • Upper part: cool in the morning
  • Lower part: thunderstorms in 10% of the area, mainly in Surat Thani and Nakhon Si Thammarat
  • Minimum: 20–24°C
  • Maximum: 29–32°C
  • From Surat Thani northwards: northeasterly winds 15–35 km/h, waves 1–2 metres, around 2 metres in thunderstorm areas
  • From Nakhon Si Thammarat southwards: northeasterly winds 20–35 km/h, waves around 2 metres, over 2 metres in thunderstorm areas.

South region (west coast)

  • Light rain in some areas
  • Minimum: 22–25°C
  • Maximum: 31–34°C
  • Northeasterly winds 15–35 km/h
  • Sea waves around 1 metre, 1–2 metres offshore, around 2 metres in thunderstorm areas
