Khao San Road Songkran day one draws more than 100,000 visitors

At the Songkran 2026 water celebrations on Khao San Road on Monday (April 13), tourists began streaming into the area from around noon to join the water play.
Most of them were foreign tourists rather than Thai visitors.
Police set up a screening point at the Chakraphong Road entrance to screen tourists entering the area, with strict checks for weapons and illegal items.
Today also marked the first day that the full screening system was in place, and pedestrian movement on Khao San Road was adjusted to a one-way system to prevent overcrowding in the area.
Pol Maj Gen Siriwat Deepor, deputy spokesperson for the Royal Thai Police, together with Pol Col Ekkaphop Tanprayoon and Pol Col Niphon Nithikarunlert, superintendent of Chanasongkhram Police Station, inspected orderliness on Khao San Road after the screening point was opened to allow tourists into the area.
Siriwat said that, under the policy of Pol Gen Kitrat Phanphet, Commissioner-General of the Royal Thai Police, on taking care of tourists during the Songkran festival, especially at police stations responsible for tourist areas hosting large-scale events, officers had surveyed the ground in advance.
If any location was found to attract more than 1,000 people for Songkran water play, such as Khao San Road, a forward operations centre would be set up.
This year, the centre is based at Chanasongkhram Police Station.
Police are also using technology alongside on-the-ground management this year.
At the same time, four screening points have been set up around Khao San Road: Bowon Road, Bang Lamphu Road, Khao San Road and Chakraphong Road.
Last year, about 100,000 tourists came to Khao San Road for Songkran water play.
This year, authorities estimate that the number will be around 100,000, plus or minus a little.
The Metropolitan Police Bureau has therefore drawn up an operational plan deploying a total of 600 officers.
Walk-through points, or guidance points, have been installed, together with screening points to check for weapons and illegal items, which are banned from the Songkran water-play area.
EOD officers are also on hand to inspect for explosive devices for safety before the festivities get underway.
In addition, 80 CCTV cameras have been installed, while drones are being flown over the area every hour.
A total of 24 loudspeakers or public-address units have also been installed throughout the area for announcements.
A service lane has also been arranged for emergencies.
On the traffic side, roads will be closed from 12 noon until midnight.
As for offences recorded so far under this year’s policy, the main focus has been on traffic enforcement.
Authorities have arrested or taken legal action against 223,834 offenders, most of them on charges of drink-driving and speeding, which are the main causes of accidents.
Statistics for the past three days are encouraging, with both accidents and deaths down from the same period last year.
April 13 is the first day of full-scale water play, and officers will strictly enforce various regulations, including those covering revealing or indecent dress and illegal items.
They are also asking for cooperation in refraining from using powder.
The Metropolitan Police Bureau insisted that it is fully ready to look after the public in terms of both safety and traffic facilitation.