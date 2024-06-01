Srettha outlines talks aimed at luring foreign HQs to Thailand

Over the next four years, the goal is to attract more than 100 leading global companies to set up their regional headquarters in Thailand.

This initiative aims to create at least 10,000 high-skilled jobs and further stimulate other businesses.

The main target for this initiative includes high-potential foreigners such as skilled and specialised personnel, investors, and those who wish to work and reside in Thailand.

This approach is likely to attract increasing interest amid geopolitical conflicts and the global trend of relocating production bases and personnel, Narit said.

These foreign talents will play a crucial role in collaborating with Thai personnel to enhance Thailand's competitiveness and transition to a new economy.

“Amid the global talent war, Thailand has several strengths that attract high-quality talents and foreign professionals to work and live here,” Narit said.

“These strengths include diverse business opportunities, the livability and friendliness of Thai people, well-developed infrastructure and digital technology, more than 200 international schools, and more than 60 top hospitals accredited by Joint Commission International (the highest number in ASEAN), which ensure a high quality of life, and, importantly, the facilitation of visas and work permits.”

Currently, there are more than 56,000 foreign professionals, primarily from Japan, mainland China, India, Taiwan and South Korea, who have been approved through the One Stop Service Centre for Visa and Work Permits on the 18th floor of Chamchuri Square.