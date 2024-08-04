Black chin tilapia problem ‘will be resolved in two months’

The Ministry of Agriculture has said that the black chin tilapia problem affecting the country’s fish stocks will be resolved within two months.
Assistant Minister of Agriculture and Cooperatives Attakorn Sirilatthayakon on August 3 visited Khlong Dan Market in Samut Prakan province to meet with aquaculture farmers and fishermen.
He distributed fishing gear for catching black chin tilapia and addressed concerns about the ministry's programme to combat this invasive species.
Regarding the concerns raised by the public about complicated procedures to participate in the ministry’s programme that offers 15 baht per kilogram for black-spotted tilapia, Attakorn clarified that this was not true.
"The ministry is open to everyone, regardless of gender or age. If you can catch black-spotted tilapia, there are 73 collection points nationwide where you can sell them without needing extensive documentation or complicated procedures as reported in the news," he said.
He emphasised the importance of public cooperation, stating that this problem affected everyone and that they must not leave this issue for future generations. He added that if government officials were found to be involved in any misconduct, strict legal action would be taken, while ensuring fairness.
He confirmed that all fish would be accepted at the collection points for the stated reward, aiming to remove as many black chin tilapia as possible from the ecosystem with minimal complications.
Small sellers, such as farmers and fishermen, can sell their catch at these points at 15 baht per kilogram with no quantity restrictions. Registered aquaculture farmers should inform the staff at collection points for data collection.
The Ministry of Agriculture has outlined seven measures to address the black chin tilapia issue:
● Remove as many black chin tilapia as possible from Thailand's ecosystem.
● Implement measures to control the population, including natural predators like sea bass.
● Utilise captured black chin tilapia for other purposes, aiming to catch at least 4,000 tons this year.
● Monitor and prevent the spread to other areas.
● Educate the public, especially in the 17 affected provinces.
● Employ research and innovation, such as chromosome manipulation and pheromone use, to attract and eliminate the fish.
● Restore affected water sources by studying current aquatic life and preparing for ecological restoration.
Attakorn said that the departments of Fisheries, Cooperatives Promotion, Land Development, and Agriculture, as well as the Rubber Authority of Thailand are collaborating on this effort. The Samut Prakan Provincial Fisheries Office needs to coordinate with the provincial governor.
He also confirmed support from Defence Minister Sutin Klungsang and Justice Minister Thavee Sodsong. If any area has a high concentration of black chin tilapia, military assistance will be requested to help with the removal.
"I believe that in 1-2 months, the situation with black chin tilapia will improve. If we work together, we can resolve the problem more quickly," Attakorn said.
Attakorn then participated in a community fishing operation to catch black chin tilapia.