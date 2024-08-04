Black chin tilapia problem ‘will be resolved in two months’

Small sellers, such as farmers and fishermen, can sell their catch at these points at 15 baht per kilogram with no quantity restrictions. Registered aquaculture farmers should inform the staff at collection points for data collection.

The Ministry of Agriculture has outlined seven measures to address the black chin tilapia issue:

● Remove as many black chin tilapia as possible from Thailand's ecosystem.

● Implement measures to control the population, including natural predators like sea bass.

● Utilise captured black chin tilapia for other purposes, aiming to catch at least 4,000 tons this year.

● Monitor and prevent the spread to other areas.

● Educate the public, especially in the 17 affected provinces.

● Employ research and innovation, such as chromosome manipulation and pheromone use, to attract and eliminate the fish.

● Restore affected water sources by studying current aquatic life and preparing for ecological restoration.

Attakorn said that the departments of Fisheries, Cooperatives Promotion, Land Development, and Agriculture, as well as the Rubber Authority of Thailand are collaborating on this effort. The Samut Prakan Provincial Fisheries Office needs to coordinate with the provincial governor.

He also confirmed support from Defence Minister Sutin Klungsang and Justice Minister Thavee Sodsong. If any area has a high concentration of black chin tilapia, military assistance will be requested to help with the removal.

"I believe that in 1-2 months, the situation with black chin tilapia will improve. If we work together, we can resolve the problem more quickly," Attakorn said.

Attakorn then participated in a community fishing operation to catch black chin tilapia.

