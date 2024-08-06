Transport Ministry eyes 20-baht flat fare for Skytrain by 2025

The Transport Ministry is set to introduce a 20-baht flat fare for all Skytrain lines by September next year, an idea that has won support from the Bangkok Metropolitan Council (BMC).
Phongkawin Jungrungreangkit, an adviser to the transport minister, said the ministry had met with BMC on Monday to discuss the implementation of the flat-fare policy, which aims to reduce the cost of living for people.
A report from the Department of Rail Transport (DRT) revealed that passengers on both the Red Line suburban railway and the MRT Purple Line had risen by over 26% as of the end of June compared to the same period last year thanks to the 20-baht flat fare policy applied on both lines.
Though revenue from the Red and Purple lines has dropped, it is believed that the increase in passenger numbers will help revenues normalise sooner than expected.
A Joint Ticket Management Act is being drafted so other Skytrain lines can be included in the policy. The draft will be submitted to the Council of State for review, before being submitted for Cabinet approval. Once approved, the bill will be debated in Parliament and finally published in the Royal Gazette.
The process is expected to be completed by September 2025 and will coincide with the implementation of the 20-baht fare policy across all lines. The ministry said this huge reduction in ticket prices will not affect existing concession contracts with private operators, as the government will provide compensation for fare differences.
To fund this compensation, the ministry will establish a Joint Ticket System Promotion Fund, drawing revenue from profitable rail operations and other sources. It is estimated that the fund will require about 8 billion baht per year. The legal process to establish the fund is expected to commence in October 2025.
Wiput Sriwaurai, deputy chairman of BMC, said the council supports the 20-baht fare policy as it will be beneficial for the public and improve their quality of life.
The BMC is also urging the ministry to expedite the implementation of the policy across all routes for the convenience of commuters. The council will also closely monitor progress and review various plans to ensure the policy is implemented effectively.