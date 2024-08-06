Transport Ministry eyes 20-baht flat fare for Skytrain by 2025

The Transport Ministry is set to introduce a 20-baht flat fare for all Skytrain lines by September next year, an idea that has won support from the Bangkok Metropolitan Council (BMC).

Phongkawin Jungrungreangkit, an adviser to the transport minister, said the ministry had met with BMC on Monday to discuss the implementation of the flat-fare policy, which aims to reduce the cost of living for people.

A report from the Department of Rail Transport (DRT) revealed that passengers on both the Red Line suburban railway and the MRT Purple Line had risen by over 26% as of the end of June compared to the same period last year thanks to the 20-baht flat fare policy applied on both lines.