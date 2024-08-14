National Credit Guarantee Agency to be set up

The Cabinet approved the setting up of the National Credit Guarantee Agency (NaCGA) at its meeting on Tuesday and instructed the Finance Ministry and the Bank of Thailand to commence drafting the necessary legislation.

The NaCGA, which will be a legal entity under state control but not classified as a government agency or state enterprise, will overhaul Thailand’s credit guarantee system, assessing the credit risk of borrowers, from data verification to individual risk assessment, fee calculation, risk-based pricing guarantees, approval, and issuance of guarantee certificates. NaCGA’s revenue will come from government contributions, contributions from credit businesses, and fees from loan applicants.